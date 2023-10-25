P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Annual Awards Gala Held at The Mansion at Oyster Bay
Manhasset, NY, October 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) held their Awards Gala at the Mansion at Oyster Bay in Woodbury, New York on October 19. P.O.W.E.R. members from across the country gathered at the event, which was held to celebrate all women and, in particular, 11 extraordinary females for their exceptional leadership, achievements, and dedication to their profession. For the first time, P.O.W.E.R. also honored one man for his role in empowering women.
This year’s honorees were: Harris Faulkner, Woman of the Year; Christie Brinkley, Icon Award; Dr. David Pincus, Man of the Year; Patricia L. Blake, Hope & Inspiration Award; Deborah Adler, Top Mom Award; Theresa (Terry) Prag, Angel Award; Captain Sandy Yawn, Glass Ceiling Award; Dr. Kelly Mattone, Inside/Out Beauty Award; Rainere Martin, Music Legacy Award; Dr. Rajasree Roy, Power Top Doctor and Dottie Herman, Top Real Estate Mogul, and Gerri Willis, Pink Ribbon Award.
“The evening was a huge success,” said P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “It was so wonderful to see members and guests travel from near and far to celebrate these extraordinary honorees and make new friends and business connections.”
To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC), a grassroots, volunteer-based nonprofit organization that serves the entire Township of Babylon, New York. The BBCC provides direct patient services and support to help ease the burdens that breast and all gynecological cancers put on patients and their families.
Guests dined, danced, and were treated to special entertainment provided by Al Magliano, DJ; DJ Louie; Rainere Martin, Singer; Russell, Hollywood Events; Sal Valentinetti, Singer and Slava Fadeyev, Ballet.
Event sponsors include Charles Gucciardo, The Gucciardo Law Firm; Darcy Knapp Fricks, Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd.; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; SohoJohnny Pasquale, Let Me Help Inc.; Cheryl Hayes, Strollin Pawz; Dr. David Pincus, Pincus Plastic Surgery; Dr. Dawn Siglain-Parente, Wellness Matters; Edward Secker, CPA; Felicia Kasow, Pure Mammography and Jennifer Villano, Compass.
P.O.W.E.R. appreciates all those who donated and contributed to the evening including Francesca Caputo Giuliano, Never Too Late to Love; Alex M. Wolff, Concierge Photography and Video; Brian, Flowers by Brian; Dorothy D’Amore, hair stylist; Edward Jarvis, RE/MAX; Gail King and Shelly Cohen, Looking to Make a Difference with Gail; Katrina D’Onofrio, makeup artist; Lia Nelson, Imagine Photography; Marissa Stissi, hair styling; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; Slava and Fadayev Ballet; Steve Kirschbaum and Skylar, Celene Calvagna, The Recipe Therapist; The Mansion at Oyster Bay; Alicia Grande, Grande Cosmetics; Anthony Scotto Restaurants; Bobby, Triple Crown; Butera’s; Christopher Allen; Estée Lauder, Bloomingdales; Fox’s Designer Collection; Holly Boxenhorn, Personal Life Coach; Il Toscano Restaurant; Jackson Hall Restaurant; Jasmine Rostamian, Bella Sophia Jewelry; Kathy Sempecos, Prism Med Spa; Lookable Eyewear; Louis Barricelli; Cousin John’s Cafe & Bakery; Marcy Manfredonia, Nationwide Maintenance; Mary Ann Caputo, Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC); Michael Cannata, Rivkin Radler; Mixology Clothing; NY Surgical Group; Pina Soares, Grace’s Market; Salon D’Amore; Tsikki Thau; Twenty5A Clothing; Valentina Janek, Long Island Breakfast Club and Wendy Rubin, WIR Advisors LLC. Special thanks to Terry Prag and The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition for all they do each and every day.
For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
This year’s honorees were: Harris Faulkner, Woman of the Year; Christie Brinkley, Icon Award; Dr. David Pincus, Man of the Year; Patricia L. Blake, Hope & Inspiration Award; Deborah Adler, Top Mom Award; Theresa (Terry) Prag, Angel Award; Captain Sandy Yawn, Glass Ceiling Award; Dr. Kelly Mattone, Inside/Out Beauty Award; Rainere Martin, Music Legacy Award; Dr. Rajasree Roy, Power Top Doctor and Dottie Herman, Top Real Estate Mogul, and Gerri Willis, Pink Ribbon Award.
“The evening was a huge success,” said P.O.W.E.R. Founder Tonia DeCosimo. “It was so wonderful to see members and guests travel from near and far to celebrate these extraordinary honorees and make new friends and business connections.”
To coincide with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a portion of the proceeds from the event were donated to the Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition (BBCC), a grassroots, volunteer-based nonprofit organization that serves the entire Township of Babylon, New York. The BBCC provides direct patient services and support to help ease the burdens that breast and all gynecological cancers put on patients and their families.
Guests dined, danced, and were treated to special entertainment provided by Al Magliano, DJ; DJ Louie; Rainere Martin, Singer; Russell, Hollywood Events; Sal Valentinetti, Singer and Slava Fadeyev, Ballet.
Event sponsors include Charles Gucciardo, The Gucciardo Law Firm; Darcy Knapp Fricks, Knapp Sisters Rental, Ltd.; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; SohoJohnny Pasquale, Let Me Help Inc.; Cheryl Hayes, Strollin Pawz; Dr. David Pincus, Pincus Plastic Surgery; Dr. Dawn Siglain-Parente, Wellness Matters; Edward Secker, CPA; Felicia Kasow, Pure Mammography and Jennifer Villano, Compass.
P.O.W.E.R. appreciates all those who donated and contributed to the evening including Francesca Caputo Giuliano, Never Too Late to Love; Alex M. Wolff, Concierge Photography and Video; Brian, Flowers by Brian; Dorothy D’Amore, hair stylist; Edward Jarvis, RE/MAX; Gail King and Shelly Cohen, Looking to Make a Difference with Gail; Katrina D’Onofrio, makeup artist; Lia Nelson, Imagine Photography; Marissa Stissi, hair styling; Maureen Tara Nelson, MTN Matchmaking; Slava and Fadayev Ballet; Steve Kirschbaum and Skylar, Celene Calvagna, The Recipe Therapist; The Mansion at Oyster Bay; Alicia Grande, Grande Cosmetics; Anthony Scotto Restaurants; Bobby, Triple Crown; Butera’s; Christopher Allen; Estée Lauder, Bloomingdales; Fox’s Designer Collection; Holly Boxenhorn, Personal Life Coach; Il Toscano Restaurant; Jackson Hall Restaurant; Jasmine Rostamian, Bella Sophia Jewelry; Kathy Sempecos, Prism Med Spa; Lookable Eyewear; Louis Barricelli; Cousin John’s Cafe & Bakery; Marcy Manfredonia, Nationwide Maintenance; Mary Ann Caputo, Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer (SPOHNC); Michael Cannata, Rivkin Radler; Mixology Clothing; NY Surgical Group; Pina Soares, Grace’s Market; Salon D’Amore; Tsikki Thau; Twenty5A Clothing; Valentina Janek, Long Island Breakfast Club and Wendy Rubin, WIR Advisors LLC. Special thanks to Terry Prag and The Babylon Breast Cancer Coalition for all they do each and every day.
For more information about joining P.O.W.E.R., visit www.powerwoe.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R is an online community as well as a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring professional and famous women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of empowering women who will mentor and inspire each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services, our members can network, collaborate with like-minded professionals, gain recognition and obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence RecognizedContact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
www.powerwoe.com
Syndi Reibman
Categories