Triad Resource Group, LLC: a New Force in Cyber Security Advisory and Consulting
Veteran-Owned Small Business Founder, Jason Rorie Launches Pioneering Cyber Security Company
Houston, TX, October 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason Rorie, a seasoned IT and Cyber Security professional with over two decades of experience, has launched a visionary new venture in the realm of Cyber Security. Triad Resource Group, LLC is primed to redefine the landscape of Cyber Security consulting, focusing on Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC), serving both the Federal and Commercial sectors. The company's website, www.triad-resources.com, is now live, and Triad Resource Group is ready to make a lasting impact.
Jason Rorie, who began his journey in IT and Cyber Security over 20 years ago, brings a wealth of experience to Triad Resource Group. In 2006, he founded his own Managed Service Provider (MSP) providing IT Infrastructure and Cyber Security services, growing it into a multi-million-dollar enterprise before successfully exiting in 2023. This remarkable achievement attests to his entrepreneurial prowess and profound understanding of the IT and Cyber Security industry.
In his latest endeavor, Triad Resource Group, Mr. Rorie is focused on providing top-tier Cyber Security advisory and consulting services. The company's core mission is to empower organizations with the knowledge and tools needed to enhance their Cyber Security posture, ensuring the Confidentiality, Integrity, and Availability (CIA) of their data.
What sets Triad Resource Group apart is its dedication to providing invaluable GRC services. By serving as the trusted Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for clients, Triad ensures that all Cyber Security activities align seamlessly with GRC requirements. The company employs a holistic approach, covering external network security, internal network security, data protection, compliance policies, technical procedures, and training.
Triad Resource Group is not just another Cyber Security consulting firm but a force to be reckoned with. One of the distinguishing features of the company is its partnership model tailored for IT Service Providers who wish to offer GRC services to their clients. This innovative approach allows partners to tap into Triad's deep expertise and resources, ultimately delivering superior value to their clients.
As a Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the Small Business Administration (SBA), Triad Resource Group is proud to contribute to the advancement of veterans in the business world. This distinction underscores the company's commitment to excellence and integrity.
Mr. Rorie, the founder and driving force behind Triad Resource Group, envisions a future where businesses, both in the Federal and Commercial sectors, can confidently navigate the complex world of Cyber Security. With a deep understanding of the ever-evolving threat landscape, coupled with a passion for adding value and delivering results, Triad Resource Group is set to lead the way in the realm of GRC Cybers Security services.
For more information about Triad Resource Group, LLC’s services and partnerships, please visit the company's website at www.triad-resources.com or contact via email at info@triad-resources.com.
About Triad Resource Group, LLC:
Triad Resource Group, LLC is a Cyber Security advisory and consulting company founded by Jason Rorie, a veteran of the IT and Cyber Security industry with over two decades of experience. The company's focus is on providing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) services to both Federal and Commercial markets, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of client information. Triad Resource Group also offers a partnership model for IT Service Providers looking to deliver trusted GRC services to their clients. The company is a Certified Veteran-Owned Small Business (VOSB) by the Small Business Administration (SBA).
Contact
Jason Rorie
281-402-6711
https://www.triad-resources.com
