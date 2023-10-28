Hibu to Bring Amazon Ads Sponsored Display to SMBs
Hibu Adding Sponsored Display to its Digital Marketing Solutions.
Cedar Rapids, IA, October 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hibu Inc., (“Hibu”) a leading provider of innovative digital marketing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States, is working with Amazon Ads to add Sponsored Display to its digital marketing solutions.
Hibu’s proprietary technology platform seamlessly integrates best-in-class digital marketing services. It leverages AI and machine learning, performance optimization, and real-time notification features to create powerful synchronized digital marketing programs that help clients drive leads, manage those leads, and convert them into valued customers.
Sponsored Display leverages Amazon Ads rich audience insights built from shopping and streaming signals, advanced AI, and machine learning technology to engage audiences across a wide range of owned-and-operated and third-party sites. Sponsored Display has long been used by businesses that sell on Amazon but is now available for businesses not selling on Amazon – including many of the types of local businesses that Hibu specializes in helping, such as home services contractors, auto repair, consumer services, and travel and hospitality.
Nick Hopkins, Hibu’s VP of Product Strategy and Development, commented, “Amazon Ads has rich shopping insights to utilize in building audiences for digital advertising. When the Amazon Ads team approached Hibu, we saw the potential for bringing these rich audience capabilities to the tens of thousands of SMBs we partner with across the US. Our early testing has validated our initial optimism, and we’re excited to move forward with Sponsored Display to deliver even more value to our Hibu Solution clients.”
“As we extend Sponsored Display to small businesses that do not sell in our store, we’re excited to work with Hibu to launch campaigns for their clients – many of which are local small- and medium-sized businesses. We look forward to continuing our work with Hibu to help their small business clients succeed and grow with the expanded availability of Sponsored Display.” - Emanuele Borroni, Director, Sponsored Display
About Hibu
Hibu is the leading provider of technology-enabled digital marketing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (“SMBs”) across the United States. The Company serves over 70,000 SMBs, with a focus on established businesses in high-value, non-discretionary industries such as home repairs/services, auto repair, legal, and medical. The Company’s subscription-based offering provides SMBs with an integrated, all-in-one outsourced digital marketing solution including digital presence services (websites, listings, reviews, and reputation management), performance marketing (mobile, social, SEO, SEM, and display), and customer relationship management tools (marketing automation, email, and text messaging).
Brad Wegmann
319-790-1100
www.hibu.com
