B Academics Launches New Website with More Than 600 Resources
A renewed commitment to its members, institutional supporters, and stakeholders
Durham, NC, November 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- B Academics is excited to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website with upgraded features to better serve their global community of educators, researchers, and students studying business as a force for good. With the launch of this new website is a newly built members resource library with over 600 teaching, research, and engagement resources on B Corps and benefit corporations.
“Our new site is a result of valuable feedback from our recent member survey. Their responses highlighted the need for better functionality, design, navigation, and improved search capabilities of the research materials we offer. We’ve worked hard these past few months to deliver a better user experience and we’re proud to launch this new evolution of our organization,” says Summer Brown, Board Chair.
The new website features a refreshed look and feel and is now fully mobile-responsive. It includes upgraded membership management features, a more robust event page, a blog, a news section, a resource library that is filterable by category, and much more. It will greatly enhance members’ ability to find what they need and use the site as a resource for their teaching and research.
“This first phase is a major upgrade and there’s more to come. In phase two we’re planning to launch a member directory and other enhanced features,” says Brown.
B Academics invites the public to explore the new site at https://www.bacademics.org. Join B Academics as a member to take full advantage of the new resource library at https://bacademics.org/membership/resources/.
About B Academics
The vision of B Academics is to advance the state of academic study into business as a force for good. The Global B Corp Academic Community (B Academics) is a network of educators and researchers from around the world who are committed to accelerating the sustainable business movement by studying the global movement of B Corporation certification and benefit corporations. B Academics work with each other, the global B Lab network, and the B Corp community to share best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration with regard to research, teaching, and experiential learning. Learn more about us at https://bacademics.org/.
“Our new site is a result of valuable feedback from our recent member survey. Their responses highlighted the need for better functionality, design, navigation, and improved search capabilities of the research materials we offer. We’ve worked hard these past few months to deliver a better user experience and we’re proud to launch this new evolution of our organization,” says Summer Brown, Board Chair.
The new website features a refreshed look and feel and is now fully mobile-responsive. It includes upgraded membership management features, a more robust event page, a blog, a news section, a resource library that is filterable by category, and much more. It will greatly enhance members’ ability to find what they need and use the site as a resource for their teaching and research.
“This first phase is a major upgrade and there’s more to come. In phase two we’re planning to launch a member directory and other enhanced features,” says Brown.
B Academics invites the public to explore the new site at https://www.bacademics.org. Join B Academics as a member to take full advantage of the new resource library at https://bacademics.org/membership/resources/.
About B Academics
The vision of B Academics is to advance the state of academic study into business as a force for good. The Global B Corp Academic Community (B Academics) is a network of educators and researchers from around the world who are committed to accelerating the sustainable business movement by studying the global movement of B Corporation certification and benefit corporations. B Academics work with each other, the global B Lab network, and the B Corp community to share best practices and identify opportunities for collaboration with regard to research, teaching, and experiential learning. Learn more about us at https://bacademics.org/.
Contact
B AcademicsContact
Randye Spina
475-999-4314
www.bacademics.org
Randye Spina
475-999-4314
www.bacademics.org
Categories