Forensic Accounting Firm Announces Clint Davis as New Shareholder
Salt Lake City, UT, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc., a forensic accounting firm based in Salt Lake City, Utah is proud to announce the promotion of Clint Davis to the position of shareholder with the firm.
With over a decade of experience, Mr. Davis has deep knowledge of both litigious and non-litigious engagements. This assistance has historically ranged from participating in complex commercial damage calculations to conducting fundamental research in business appraisals.
"Sage is excited to have Clint become a shareholder with the firm," said Daniel Rondeau, President of Sage Forensic Accounting, Inc. "Clint has shown himself to be an exceptional forensic accountant with remarkable abilities in providing clients the high-quality services that Sage is known and sought out for."
Mr. Davis earned both a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and a Master of Accounting degree from Utah State University, and he has received certifications as a Public Accountant (CPA) and Fraud Examiner (CFE). Clint joined Sage in July 2012 and has spent the past decade enhancing his forensic and valuation skills. Clint works on a variety of matters but has found himself regularly involved in cases involving claims of economic damages, business valuations, and matters requiring complicated forensic accounting.
About Sage Forensic Accounting
Founded in 2005 and serving clients nationwide, Sage is a forensic accounting firm that provides help when varying financial situations need to be understood and presented in a way that is easy for "non-accountants" to understand. Out team of professionals applies accounting, financial analysis, valuation, and investigative skills in various litigation and non-litigation settings. Sage provides credible analyses that are relied upon when an expert is needed.
For more information, contact Sage Forensic Accounting at (801) 531-0400 or visit www.sagefa.com.
