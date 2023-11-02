Halstead Announces StoryBrand Agency Certification, Leveling-Up (Again)
Middletown, DE, November 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Halstead Media Group, a US-based digital marketing firm renowned for its services tailored to lawn, landscape, and outdoor living businesses, announced today that it has become the first—and currently only—StoryBrand Certified Marketing Agency exclusively serving the lawn and landscape industry. This certification marks a significant step in Halstead’s ongoing commitment to empowering its clients and enhancing their presence in an increasingly crowded market.
Developed by NYT Bestselling Author Donald Miller, StoryBrand is a powerful marketing framework that harnesses the power of story to help businesses stand out in today's competitive market.
“We understand how frustrating it can be to work with marketers who overpromise and underdeliver—it makes you feel like you’re on a constant roller coaster of ups and downs. Our mission has always been to be proactive and continue innovating so we can always overdeliver, which helps our clients experience stability, drive growth, and build legacy,” said Anna Halstead, Co-Owner.
Adding this certification to a list of others, including being a Wix Partner, Squarespace Circle Member, Google Partner, Facebook Marketing Partner, and HubSpot Partner, Halstead continues strengthening its marketing power for clients. Halstead integrates the StoryBrand framework throughout its complete marketing system, including websites, ads, social media, and more.
“In our decade in business, we’ve always been committed to producing high-quality copy written by our team of industry experts. StoryBrand is just another tool in our belt that makes us even more innovative and effective,” said Anna.
About Halstead
Using the power of digital marketing, Halstead helps lawn, landscape, and outdoor living businesses connect with and grow flourishing relationships with their customers, driving more leads and conversions. For more information, please visit halsteadmedia.com.
Contact
Anna and Corey Halstead
845-475-8162
halsteadmedia.com
