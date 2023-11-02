Yerba Mate Hits the Shelves - the American Yerba Mate Association is Proud to Present One of Its Members, Matea, the Yerba Mate Powder Set to Join in the Matcha Craze

American Yerba Mate Association and Matea Yerba Mate hits the shelves in North America in a new convenient Energy drink. The recently created American Yerba Mate Association is proud to present one of its members, Matea, the yerba mate powder set to join in the matcha craze in the U.S. Yerba Mate is a superfood with a form of sustained caffeine that is further improved by the highest magnesium content of any vegetable. Strong antioxidant properties and 15 more amino acids than green tea.