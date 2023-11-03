BDA Advises Servion Global Solutions on Sale to EMK Capital
New York, NY, November 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- BDA Partners is pleased to announce that its client, Servion Global Solutions, a portfolio company of Everstone Capital, has been acquired by EMK Capital. Servion is a leading independent technology-agnostic provider of Customer Experience (CX) and Digital Engineering solutions.
BDA Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to Servion and its shareholders on the transaction.
Servion offers comprehensive digital-enabled omnichannel solutions with expertise in designing and integrating complex APIs within the CX ecosystem. Servion has deep implementation expertise across a broad base of CX technologies. It offers comprehensive, end-to-end services enabling the deployment of new-age technologies, including cloud, analytics (text and voice), conversational AI, omnichannel CX, RPA and workforce optimisation. The company has over 1000 employees with offices in the USA, Canada, Middle East, SE Asia and India.
Laurent Philonenko, CEO, Servion, said: “First, we want to thank Everstone Capital, Cisco Investments, other minority shareholders and the Board for their support and help in creating value over the last years. We are excited to join forces with EMK Capital and embark on this new chapter of growth and development. On behalf of the whole Servion team, we look forward to unlocking a wealth of opportunities for innovation, enabling us to better serve our customers and meet their evolving needs.”
Avnish Mehra, Vice-Chairman, Private Equity, Everstone, said: “We are proud of what we accomplished with Servion and its management team. We repositioned the company to embrace the cloud and AI transition and we incubated a SaaS business which became successful. We wish the company well under its new ownership.” Manoj Balwani, Head of Technology, US & India, BDA Partners, said: “We’re pleased to have found a new partner for Servion and to deliver a good outcome for Everstone. With the growing digitalisation of contact centres and the use of disruptive AI-enabled technologies, Servion is uniquely positioned to ride on favourable industry tailwinds. This transaction solidifies BDA’s expertise across the digital transformation and tech-enabled customer experience services market.”
BDA deal team
Manoj Balwani, Head of Technology, US & India
Jeff Acton, Partner, Co-Head of Tokyo, Head of Technology
Kunal Dattani, Vice President, Mumbai
Gaurav Nolakha, Associate, Mumbai
About Servion Global Solutions
For more than 25 years, Servion has been trusted by customer-centric brands for designing, building, running and optimising Contact Centres and Customer Experience (CX) solutions. Servion delivers complete solutions for businesses to innovate in providing digital experiences using the best available technologies while maximising their existing investments. The 1,100 CX professionals apply their passion and deep domain expertise to the entire design-build-run-optimize solution lifecycle. Servion has helped 700 enterprises across the globe deliver great experiences to their customers, partners, and employees. www.servion.com
About Everstone
Singapore-headquartered Everstone Capital, the private equity arm of the Everstone Group (www.everstonegroup.com), is a global firm committed to driving economic growth and creating sustainable value. With seven offices globally (Singapore, Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, New York, Dubai and Mauritius), Everstone Capital focuses on the mid-market with control mindset and growth bias; comprising best of breed investing, operations and strategic resources with significant experience and skills. www.everstonecapital.com
About EMK Capital
EMK Capital is a global private equity firm with an exceptional track record of investing in European and international mid-market businesses. EMK is a growth-focused investor, which, through active partnerships with exceptional management teams, looks to achieve transformational growth and build world class businesses, which are leaders in their markets. www.emkcapital.com
About BDA Partners
BDA Partners is the global investment banking advisor for Asia. We are a premium provider of Asia-related advice to sophisticated clients globally, with over 25 years’ experience advising on cross-border M&A, capital raising, and financial restructuring. We provide global reach with our teams in New York and London, and true regional depth through our seven Asian offices in Mumbai, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Seoul, and Tokyo. BDA has deep expertise in the Chemicals, Consumer & Retail, Health, Industrials, Services, Sustainability and Technology sectors. We work relentlessly to earn our clients’ trust by delivering insightful advice and outstanding outcomes.
BDA Partners has strategic partnerships with William Blair, a premier global investment banking business, and with DBJ (Development Bank of Japan), a Japanese Government-owned bank with US$150bn of assets. www.bdapartners.com
