Central Florida Non-Profit Group Conducts 2nd Annual Child Safety Free Gun Lock Give-Away
In-Gauge of Polk County, an NRA affiliated, non-profit organization, distributed, free of charge, 500 child gun safety locks at the 47th Annual Pioneer Days Heritage Festival, conducted the weekend of October 28 and 29, in Lake Wales, Florida.
Winter Haven, FL, November 08, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In-Gauge of Polk County, in Winter Haven, Florida, participated in the Lake Wales 47th Annual Pioneer Days Heritage Festival promoting firearms safety, with an emphasis on child gun safety, October 28 and 29, 2023.
At its booth, In-Gauge played a continuously loop of the NRA’s child gun safety Eddie Eagle GunSafe© video on a large screen TV. The Eddie Eagle GunSafe© program message: See a gun: Stop! Don’t touch. Run away. Tell a grown-up.
Through a grant from the NRA, In-Gauge distributed free Eddie Eagle printed materials that included the Parent’s Guide to Gun Safety and kid activity books to adults and children who visited their booth.
At its 2nd annual gun lock give-away, In-Gauge provided free gun safety locks to all adults who desired one. During the two-day period, 500 gun safety locks, donated by the Wild West Gun Store of Lake Hamilton, Florida, and other local businesses interested in promoting child gun safety awareness, were distributed. That was an increase from the 150 locks given away last year.
Over 2,000 persons visited the In-Gauge booth and were provided Eddie Eagle GunSafe© Program materials and a free child safety gun lock if desired.
Janet Ergle
863-206-1996
http://www.ingaugeofpolkcounty.com
In-Gauge Child Safety Free Gun Lock Give-away
Festival attendees visit the In-Gauge booth at the Lake Wales Pioneer Days Festival October 28 and 29, 2023.
