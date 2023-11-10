Principled Technologies Assesses Repairability of Several Laptops, Mobile Workstations, Desktops, and All-in-Ones from Dell and Apple
Looking at four devices from Dell and four devices from Apple, Principled Technologies (PT) found that it was easier to replace several key components on the Dell devices.
Durham, NC, November 10, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For users or IT departments who prefer repairing devices themselves over calling support, it’s ideal to be able to swap out a faulty component quickly and easily. PT assessed how much time and effort it took to remove and replace key components in four devices from Dell and four devices from Apple. From Dell, they tested a Dell Latitude 7340, a Dell Precision 5680, a Dell OptiPlex Micro 7010, and a Dell OptiPlex AIO 7410. From Apple, they tested an Apple MacBook Air 13.6”, an Apple MacBook Pro 16”, an Apple Mac mini, and an Apple iMac.
According to the test report, “We found that it was easier and faster to swap out key components on the Dell devices than it was on the Apple systems. Across our testing, for the components we were able to replace on both the Dell and Apple systems, it took an average of 23 minutes 55 seconds—or 84.7 percent—less time and 34 fewer steps to swap components on the Dell systems. The Apple systems had more components that we could not remove, and several devices used a proprietary screw type that required a nonstandard screwdriver. If repairability is important to you, choose devices that make changing components fast and simple.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/5rBySJ6 or see the infographic at https://facts.pt/4fpXi2W.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
