Quantum Healing Room Opens in Jenkintown, Bringing the Innovative Energy Enhancement System to the Greater Philadelphia Area
Jenkintown, PA, November 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Quantum Healing Room, the exclusive authorized center in the Unifyd Healing network for the Greater Philadelphia area, is scheduled to open in December 2023 at 615 West Ave., Jenkintown, PA.
This pioneering center is set to introduce the transformative Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) to the public, offering a unique combination of health and wellness technologies. Situated in a vibrant community known for its active arts scene, retail shops, restaurants, and yoga studios, Quantum Healing Room aims to complement the area's wellness-focused lifestyle.
The EESystem, developed by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, is recognized for its bio-active life-enhancing technology. It generates scalar waves and other energy fields, contributing to cell regeneration, immune function enhancement, pain relief, body detoxification, mood enhancement, and brain hemisphere balance. This technology launched Unifyd Healing's global initiative, which seeks to make this advanced healing method accessible and affordable.
Supporting its effectiveness, extensive research and clinical studies are available on the EESystem website, providing a scientific basis for these claims. Furthermore, the Unifyd Healing website hosts numerous testimonials from individuals who have reported significant benefits from using the EESystem, offering personal accounts of its transformative impact.
A Commitment to Holistic Well-being
The association of Quantum Healing Room with Unifyd Healing incorporates it into a worldwide network of over 300 centers focused on holistic health. This affiliation underlines a dedication to promoting unity, love, and compassion within healing practices.
Bringing Advanced Healing to the Community
Quantum Healing Room's inauguration is a pivotal step in bringing state-of-the-art health technology to the general public. Equipped with a 12-unit EESystem, the center is expected to serve as a key destination for individuals exploring alternative methods to enhance their health and well-being.
Expanding Global Health Initiatives
As a member of the Unifyd Healing network, Quantum Healing Room plays a role in a broader endeavor to democratize health and wellness technologies. This collaborative effort aims to extend the reach of the EESystem technology globally, making it available regardless of individuals' economic circumstances.
Anticipating the Grand Opening
Quantum Healing Room is preparing to announce its formal grand opening. Details will soon be available on the center's website and through its social media channels. Meanwhile, interested parties are invited to visit Quantum Healing Room’s website to explore further information and take advantage of an introductory offer for pre-booking sessions.
About Quantum Healing Room
Quantum Healing Room, located in Jenkintown, PA, is committed to providing advanced healing technologies in a tranquil and supportive environment. As a proud member of the Unifyd Healing network, Quantum Healing Room is at the vanguard of a global health movement. For more information, visit www.quantumhealingroom.org/
About Quantum Healing Room
Fredric Schwartz
215-821-7095
https://www.quantumhealingroom.org/
