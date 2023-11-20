Principled Technologies Releases Studies Comparing the Performance and User Experience of Multiple HP EliteBook 845 G10 Configurations to Dell Latitude 7440 Laptops
In hands-on testing, PT found that multiple configurations of the HP EliteBook 845 G10 offered stronger plugged-in and unplugged performance than similarly configured Dell Latitude 7440 laptops and a previous-generation EliteBook.
Durham, NC, November 20, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Companies have the potential to improve productivity by equipping their mobile workforces with laptops that offer strong system performance and long battery life, giving employees the flexibility to comfortably work from anywhere. Principled Technologies (PT) tested multiple configurations of the HP EliteBook 845 G10, comparing its performance and user experience to similarly configured Dell Latitude 7440 laptops as well as a previous-generation HP EliteBook system.
According to one of the studies, “In our hands-on comparison of two laptops—the HP EliteBook 845 G10 with AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 7840U processor and the Dell Latitude 7440 with Intel Core i7-1365U vPro processor—we found that the HP EliteBook 845 G10 offered stronger, more consistent benchmark performance while plugged in and unplugged. The HP EliteBook 845 G10 Notebook PC also ran with cooler under-chassis and keyboard temperatures and less noise than the Dell Latitude 7440—both factors that could contribute to a positive user experience.”
To learn more about what the HP EliteBook 845 G10 Notebook PC can offer your workforce, read the studies at https://facts.pt/vNfo9bL, https://facts.pt/3Vnd9F3, and https://facts.pt/TD1DhW8.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
