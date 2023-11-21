Tessell Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List

Tessell, a cloud-based database platform in San Ramon, CA, earns a spot on CRN®'s 2023 Stellar Startups list for Big Data. Recognized for innovation in cloud-driven data management, it offers cost efficiency and transformative capabilities. CRN highlights its cloud compatibility, monitoring, and replication for mission-critical databases. Tessell automates tasks, freeing developers for innovation.