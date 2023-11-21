Tessell Earns Spot on the CRN® 2023 Stellar Startups List
Tessell, a cloud-based database platform in San Ramon, CA, earns a spot on CRN®'s 2023 Stellar Startups list for Big Data. Recognized for innovation in cloud-driven data management, it offers cost efficiency and transformative capabilities. CRN highlights its cloud compatibility, monitoring, and replication for mission-critical databases. Tessell automates tasks, freeing developers for innovation.
San Ramon, CA, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Tessell, the database platform for cloud-born and cloud-defining enterprises, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Tessell to its 2023 Stellar Startups list in the Big Data category. This annual list, previously known as CRN Emerging Vendors, recognizes fast-rising technology manufacturers committed to delivering leading-edge solutions that propel innovation and growth in the IT channel.
Companies on the 2023 Stellar Startups list are all six years old or younger. They are selected across categories including artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML), application development/DevOps, big data, business applications, cloud, data center, Internet of Things (IoT), networking/unified communications, security, and storage.
Steve Greenberg, CEO of Tessell partner, Thin Client Computing, provided the following statement to CRN that indicates why CRN chose Tessell for the Stellar Startups award:
“Tessell heralds a revolution in achieving higher performance at lower costs, offering an improved approach to data management in the cloud. While true game changers are rare in the IT landscape, Tessell is undeniably one of them. Our initial customer experiences have been transformative, and we eagerly anticipate extending this model to the broader industry in the years ahead.”
The technology vendors featured on the CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list have a deep understanding of the unique needs of the IT industry, enabling solution providers to overcome complicated market challenges, increase bottom-line revenue, and deliver solutions that will ensure the IT channel’s continued success.
“With the 2023 Stellar Startups list, CRN spotlights emerging technology vendors creating groundbreaking products that support customer and solution provider success in the ever-changing IT channel,” said Jennifer Follett, vice president of U.S. Content and Executive Editor of CRN at The Channel Company. "As a trusted industry resource, the Stellar Startups list empowers solution providers with exclusive insights into the latest cutting-edge IT channel technologies.”
Steve Kaplan, the Channels Head at Tessell, shared his enthusiasm about their recent achievement. “We are genuinely thrilled to be included in CRN’s prestigious Stellar Startups list for 2023,” he said. Kaplan highlighted that it’s a rare occasion for a burgeoning young company to not only enhance capabilities in a broad industry category such as data but also significantly reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) for operating databases. “Our channel partners are increasingly recognizing the extraordinary value that Tessell offers for their clients,” Kaplan added.
The CRN 2023 Stellar Startups list will be featured in the December 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at CRN.com/StellarStartups.
About Tessell
Tessell is a cloud-native DBaaS revolutionizing data infrastructure and management for cloud-born and cloud-defining enterprises. Seamlessly compatible with both AWS and Azure, Tessell provides policy-driven self-service access, DevOps integration, comprehensive production monitoring, and lifecycle management for Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Milvus, and MongoDB database engines. Leveraging the high-performance NVMe storage capabilities of the cloud, Tessell excels in handling demanding production workloads and optimizing database consolidation for maximum economic efficiency. Tessell’s robust, cross-region replication capabilities and high-performance data infrastructure make it the optimal choice for hosting mission-critical databases. With an intuitive deployment process that eliminates manual data management tasks, Tessell liberates developers and data engineers to focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and driving business triumphs.
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. thechannelcompany.com
The Channel Company Contact:
Natalie Lewis
The Channel Company
nlewis@thechannelcompany.com
