Fred Marshall Painting is Named as Park City’s Best Painting Contractor for the Fourth Consecutive Year
Park City, UT, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the fourth year in a row, Fred Marshall Painting was the winner of the best painting contractor category in the Park City’s Best magazine. Fred Marshall Painting has been recognized in the magazine, published by The Park Record, for eight consecutive years.
Ethan Bennett, Fred Marshall Painting’s co-owner and General Manager, said, “We are excited to be named, for the fourth time, as Park City’s best painting contractor. We would like to thank everyone that voted in the 2023 contest. Next year marks our 50th anniversary. With that milestone, we are especially grateful for our wonderful clients and employees. They are the reason for our long-term success.”
To learn more about Fred Marshall Painting, please call (435) 649-8708 or visit the website at www.fredmarshallpainting.com.
About Fred Marshall Painting
Fred Marshall Painting was founded in 1974 in Park City, Utah. Because of its reputation for excellent quality and service, it has become one of the largest and most respected painting contractors in Summit County. Fred Marshall Painting specializes in the interior and exterior painting of custom homes and light commercial projects.
