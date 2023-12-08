IronWeave Partners with OMA3 to Establish Standards for Metaverse & NFTs

IronWeave joins OMA3 to establish standards for NFTs and the Metaverse. OMA3, with members like NEAR Protocol and Decentraland, focuses on accelerating innovation in the Metaverse. With expertise in industries like insurance and fintech, it aims to contribute ideas, support intelligent standards, and play a key role in creating industry-wide standards. CEO David Iseminger's technology books, including one in the For Dummies series, showcase the team's domain expertise.