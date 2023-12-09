Crypto Lists Hits 50 New Bitcoin Casino Game Reviews
In yet another milestone for the fast-growing and evermore recognizable review site CryptoLists.com, they have now reached 50 game reviews.
Detroit, MI, December 09, 2023 --(PR.com)-- In a remarkable run beginning earlier this year, the team has set an extraordinarily quick pace—adding an industry-leading 390+ game developers to the 373 Bitcoin and crypto casino reviews on site at time of writing. Now the new games section is the area of focus, with the content team treating it as a matter of priority as the Christmas period approaches.
Before the end of January 2024, Crypto Lists expects to reach 400 BTC casino sites with all the leading games shown in each review.
See all Crypto Lists game reviews here: https://www.cryptolists.com/games/.
One specific area of consideration is crash games, which are highly popular among the Bitcoin casino player contingent. Crypto casino crash games see players betting on a multiplier of an increasing curve that can crash at any moment, challenging players to cash out before it happens.
A large number of soccer-themed crash games have come to market in 2023 that see players either shoot the ball as far as possible, and a few where players should take the perfect penalty or perform the best trick. Crypto Lists continues to classify games of various types, and after reaching 10 crash games in total so far the team is in discussions about the next categories to launch.
One major studio popular on both fiat and crypto casinos has released 23 games to date in 2023. Another, much more focused on the Bitcoin and crypto iGaming space has released only 14 games in 5 years of existence, with most of their focus going on the maintenance of their hugely successful primary title.
Beginning at the outset of 2023, the strategic team behind CryptoLists.com diversified the website’s offering, pivoting towards iGaming — an area where the founders have had previous successes. As a result of this move, the site has reviews of crypto casinos, the game developers hosted by such gambling sites, as well as the individual games created by the studios. This holistic approach is popular among readers looking to get a 360 degree view of what’s on offer in the fledgling crypto-focused casino space.
In addition, there is also an intra-holistic approach to the game reviews themselves, since Crypto Lists covers not only crash and instant games, but slots and live dealer games as well. Slots in crypto casinos are similar to traditional slot machines but a digitized version and live games are real-time table games like blackjack or roulette, streamed live, where players can bet using cryptocurrencies. Sometimes these have additional digital features not possible in a brick and mortar casino.
Classifying and reviewing all the different genres of games enables Crypto Lists to draw readership from across the spectrum of Bitcoin casino players.
Markus Jalmerot, who co-founded Crypto Lists in 2021, has led the charge in regards to new live, crash and slot game reviews. Speaking on the matter, he today remarked “Crypto Lists aims to become the biggest Bitcoin casino game classification site, with verified tests from all sites that have been identified as having a particular game.”
Following the statements from Jalmerot, Crypto Lists’ head of content, Tom White said “Getting the game section as comprehensive as the others is a long-term focus, and to reach 50 reviews before the year’s end is fantastic.”
For an extensive list of more than 100 new Bitcoin casinos - visit https://www.cryptolists.com/casinos/new/.
About Crypto Lists Ltd.
CryptoLists.com is a leading review site that covers crypto projects, casinos accepting deposits with cryptocurrencies, and important industry events in this space. Established at the end of 2021, Crypto Lists is committed to providing comprehensive, accurate, and up-to-date information, empowering readers to make smarter decisions in the fast-paced worlds of Web3 and iGaming.
