Sigma Gamma Rho Teaming Up with Valley Organizations in the Phoenix Metropolitan Area for Local Families

Phoenix, AZ, December 11, 2023 --( PR.com )-- In Partnership with Faye Gray Recreation Center, Beta Mu Sigma Phoenix Alumnae Chapter, and Toys for Tots, will host a Toy Drive on Saturday, December 23 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. MST. at the Faye Gray Recreation Center, 5550 S 20th St., Phoenix, AZ 85040.“United through the GLD Foundation, Faye Gray Community Center, and Toys for Tots, we want to bring joy to every child in our community during the holidays. This partnership is more than just distributing toys, it’s a shared commitment to fostering smiles and sowing seeds of hope for a brighter future in the hearts of our youngest community members,” said Patience Walton, Beta Mu Sigma’s Epistoleus.To learn more, please visit www,phoenixsghro.com.About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, IncorporatedSigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African-American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan.About GLD FoundationFounded in 2020, GLD Foundation inspires action and supports communities. We’re driven by a firm belief in the power of humanity, and we work hard to ease the burdens faced by those we work with.