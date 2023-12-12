Villages Rehab & Nursing Center Named Among Best Short-Term Rehabs in Florida

Villages Rehab & Nursing Center was recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a Best Nursing Home for 2024 – a status earned by only 19% of skilled-nursing facilities nationwide. Villages Rehab earned its Best Nursing Home status by achieving a rating of “High Performing,” the highest possible rating, for Short-Term Rehab. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Nursing Home only to those that satisfy U.S. News’ assessment of consistent performance in objective quality measures.