Award-Winning Short Film, "Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley" Released on Vimeo on Demand

"Just a Broadway Baby: Mary Ellen Ashley," is a short documentary film celebrating the life and work of actress Mary Ellen Ashley who made her Broadway debut at 7 in The Innocent Voyage (as Mary Ellen Glass) followed by the original Broadway production of Annie Get Your Gun starring Ethel Merman, after which she spent 8 decades performing from Vegas to film and TV and is still going strong. The film won eight awards on the festival circuit (including five Best Documentary Short awards).