Multiple Principled Technologies Studies Reveal Areas Where Eight Intel Processor-Powered Lenovo Devices Outperformed Competitive Apple Devices
In hands-on testing, eight latest-generation Lenovo devices powered by Intel showed strong performance in everyday task completion, productivity benchmarks, video conferencing, and more.
Durham, NC, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted numerous studies on eight different latest-gen Lenovo devices with Intel processors to compare their performance in a variety of everyday and business-focused tasks to the performance of similar devices from Apple with M1 and M2 processors. Included in the testing were six different laptops, an all-in-one system, and a mini desktop.
The first group of studies included four devices from the Lenovo ThinkPad line, specifically the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 8, the ThinkPad T14s Gen 4, and the ThinkPad P1 Gen 6. The ThinkPad devices in this group bested their Mac counterparts in the following areas:
· Better WebXPRT benchmark scores
· Used fewer CPU resources during Zoom meetings
· Better on-board microphone noise reduction
Additionally, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 and ThinkPad T14s Gen 4 cost significantly less than the comparative Apple devices, meaning businesses could experience greater productivity while saving money by choosing the Lenovo device.
The second group focused on devices from the Lenovo ThinkCentre line, specifically the ThinkCentre M90a Gen 4 all-in-one system and the ThinkCentre M90q Gen 4 mini desktop. These two ThinkCentre devices outperformed similar devices from Apple in the following areas:
· Higher benchmark scores with Cinebench R23, WebXPRT 4, CrossMark, Procyon Office Productivity, and Geekbench 6
· Contained more connectivity port options
· Completed several Microsoft 365 tasks in less time
The ThinkCentre M90s Gen 4 also had noticeably less CPU usage while using Zoom, had louder speaker volume output, and offered better on-board microphone noise reduction than the competing Mac device.
The final studies centered on the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and the Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 2. Notably, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 bested a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Max processor (2023) in the following areas:
· Greater content creation, web browsing, and machine learning benchmark scores
· Completed Adobe Photoshop and Microsoft 365 tasks in less time
· Required less CPU usage during Zoom meetings
· Louder speaker volume output and better on-board microphone noise reduction
To learn more, read the eight reports at https://www.principledtechnologies.com/portfolio-marketing/Lenovo.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
