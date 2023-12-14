New Principled Technologies Study Highlights How Investing in Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptops Could Boost Productivity, Privacy, and Comfort for On-the-Go Workers

In a new laptop comparison, Principled Technologies (PT) found that an Intel Core™ i7-1365u processor-powered Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight outperformed a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (2022) with Apple M2 chip in several plugged-in and unplugged benchmark comparisons, contained more business-essential accessory connection options, provided more built-in privacy features, and stayed cooler under load