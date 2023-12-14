New Principled Technologies Study Highlights How Investing in Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight Laptops Could Boost Productivity, Privacy, and Comfort for On-the-Go Workers
In a new laptop comparison, Principled Technologies (PT) found that an Intel Core™ i7-1365u processor-powered Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight outperformed a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (2022) with Apple M2 chip in several plugged-in and unplugged benchmark comparisons, contained more business-essential accessory connection options, provided more built-in privacy features, and stayed cooler under load
Durham, NC, December 14, 2023 --(PR.com)-- To help keep your hybrid workforce, road warriors, and executives productive, business laptops need to enable their users to thrive in the new work-from-everywhere environment. To assess how two different laptops provided features and resources for modern workforce productivity, Principled Technologies conducted hands-on tests on a Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight and a 13-inch MacBook Air (2022).
From the report: “Investing in ultralight business laptops that deliver the performance employees need to finish tasks quickly no matter where they are, the ports they need to work in shared and public environments, and the built-in privacy features they need to keep sensitive work private is key to maximizing output. We found that a Dell Latitude 7340 Ultralight powered by an Intel vPro with Intel Core i7-1365u processor received higher general performance benchmark scores both plugged in and unplugged and was noticeably cooler while running a sustained, processor-intensive workload than a 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (2022) powered by an M2 processor. The Dell Latitude 7340 also provided more port types and built-in privacy features than the 13-inch Apple MacBook Air (2022).”
To read the report, visit https://facts.pt/P5Hy4BE. To see the infographic, visit https://facts.pt/G8Ng7et.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
