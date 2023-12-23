Coast Luxury Travel Trailers Opening Production Slots for 2024 Start Planning Outdoor Adventures and Order an All-Electric Coast Travel Trailer Today
Coast by Aero Build is ready to help families plan for their outdoor adventures in 2024 by reserving their own Coast all-electric, off-grid capable travel trailer. Production slots are now open for new models.
Nashville, TN, December 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Starting to dream about getting away next summer? You’re not alone. According to an article on explore.com, planning in the winter allows for enough 1me to research locations, book reservations, and bring a little joy during the long winter months. Coast by Aero Build is ready to help families plan for their outdoor adventures in 2024 by reserving their own Coast all-electric, off-grid capable travel trailer.
“We are taking reservations for production slots now through the end of 2024,” said Brian Fuente, founder and president of Coast by Aero Build. “The first reserved slots of 2024 are booked, but we will have several available so that friends and family can enjoy camping on their Coast this coming summer.”
Reserving a spot on the Coast production schedule is easy. “When someone clicks the 'Reserve Now' button on coastrv.co, he or she is asked to fill out a form to 'reserve' their spot. Within 48 hours, our team contacts the customer, taking down relevant information, asking questions, and getting to know the customer. Typically, turnaround on production is 90 days from the time a slot is reserved.”
Fuente stated that the concierge feeling of Coast is inten1onal. “We know our customers by their first name, and we want them to feel comfortable contacting us. That is one of the big benefits of being a direct-to-consumer brand,” he said. “We are a bou1que manufacturer, which allows us to spend 1me and get to know our customers, show them around our showroom model, and assist them through the process.”
Unlike other direct-to-consumer RV manufacturers, Coast does not require a large deposit to reserve a production slot. Fuente stated that the initial deposit is only $500 and is refundable.
“Coast is more than just a travel trailer. It’s about lifestyle. The core values on which Coast is built are Integrity, Innova1on, and Ownership, all of which are found not only in the trailers we produce but, in our team, as well. We want this lifestyle to be attainable, and we want to build trust with our customers.”
Fuente added that Coast is meant to be different than traditional RVs. This travel trailer is designed and built to last years to come. Coast does not source from typical RV suppliers. The Nashville-based manufacturer has partnered with companies like SMEG, Truma, Bosch, Sunbrella, Fenix, Wilsonart, and Ridge Corp to bring the best of the best into each model. From there, the trailer features a highly engineered, triple galvanized frame, a one-piece seamless roof, a fully composite structure made from 100% recycled materials, and other details meant to last. Technology rich, Coast includes up to 20kWh of Lithium Power, 1600w of Monocrystalline Solar Panels, two 3000W inverters, a 7-gallon electric water heater, and a remote battery and water monitoring 1 system.
“You won’t find a more capable off-grid trailer of this size on the market. This is a smart home on wheels. Coast is designed live and made to last,” Fuente said. “We pay personal attention to every detail, and we encourage a personal or virtual tour prior to reserving a production slot so that we can walk a customer through the benefits and answer any questions.”
To schedule a personal tour or reserve a Coast today, visit coastrv.co or call 615.835.3551.
About Coast by Aero Build
Coast is an all-electric, luxury recreational vehicle for modern living. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it offers a unique lifestyle experience that combines comfort, sustainability, and adventure. Coast is manufactured by Aero Build out of Nashville, TN. Aero Build was born out of a passion for bringing sophis1ca1on and style to an age-old concept. In 2017, Aero Build Founder Brian Fuente saw a vintage camper trailer that had been converted into a mobile bar. He recognized both the need and opportunity that existed in not just retrofitting aged campers but building new ones from the ground up and incorpora1ng those classic head-turning expressions with modern technology and function.
Contact
Kat Wolle
507-236-1928
coastrv.co
