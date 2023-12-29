Just Closed Naples Downtown 5th Ave., Olde Naples, FL Medical Office - Mike Rivera
Just Closed: Mike Rivera, from Saggio Realty's commercial brokerage division in Naples, FL, has recently completed and closed a sale for a medical office building at the prestigious 5th Ave. shopping District in Olde Naples, Florida for $1.6 million.
Naples, FL, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Just Closed: Mike Rivera, from Saggio Realty's commercial brokerage division in Naples, FL, has recently completed and closed a sale for a medical office building in Olde Naples for $1.6 million.
The property, located at 49 8th Street N, Naples, Florida 34102, is a single-story, single-tenant, medical building that was previously occupied by Dr. Hickey servicing Downtown / Olde Naples residents for three decades.
The building has an area of approximately 2,012 +/-square feet according to public records and is situated at the roundabout corner of Central and 8th Avenue sitting inside of the 5th ave district CRA and the medical district overlay which is close to NCH hospital. Olde Naples and 5th Ave and submarkets represents very rare Gold Demographic's high sought after by high-end retail, boutique shops, art, medical and financial advisors, hedge funds and family office firms.
This sale sets a record for one of the highest prices per square foot paid in 34102 Olde Naples for an "as-is sale" medical office. The property was purchased by Cappo Holdings Corporation, a Michigan-based company. The seller was DJJH, LLC.
Prior to closing, the broker in tandem with the buyer's counsel, secured a triple net lease on the property. Mike Rivera, the listing broker, represented both DJJH LLC and the buyer in this transaction.
www.CreNaples.com
About Mike Rivera / Saggio Realty, Inc. — Mike Rivera and Saggio Realty is a full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage firm dedicated to fulfilling client needs quickly and efficiently throughout the Southwest Florida market, Naples, FL South to the North in Sarasota and in the Miami / Coral Gables Markets.
Our team boasts extensive experience in residential and commercial site selection, Spec home Building, shopping center sales and leasing, landlord and tenant representation, investment sales. Along with Mike Rivera's Appraisal experience, he offers consultation and valuation for those looking to invest in the west coast of Florida.
With additional expertise in land development, Net leased sales, leasing, Mike Rivera for 29 years in SWFL proudly offers the know-how and connections to the right people to solve any property challenge.
Contact: Mike Rivera
@ CRENaples.com
The property, located at 49 8th Street N, Naples, Florida 34102, is a single-story, single-tenant, medical building that was previously occupied by Dr. Hickey servicing Downtown / Olde Naples residents for three decades.
The building has an area of approximately 2,012 +/-square feet according to public records and is situated at the roundabout corner of Central and 8th Avenue sitting inside of the 5th ave district CRA and the medical district overlay which is close to NCH hospital. Olde Naples and 5th Ave and submarkets represents very rare Gold Demographic's high sought after by high-end retail, boutique shops, art, medical and financial advisors, hedge funds and family office firms.
This sale sets a record for one of the highest prices per square foot paid in 34102 Olde Naples for an "as-is sale" medical office. The property was purchased by Cappo Holdings Corporation, a Michigan-based company. The seller was DJJH, LLC.
Prior to closing, the broker in tandem with the buyer's counsel, secured a triple net lease on the property. Mike Rivera, the listing broker, represented both DJJH LLC and the buyer in this transaction.
www.CreNaples.com
About Mike Rivera / Saggio Realty, Inc. — Mike Rivera and Saggio Realty is a full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage firm dedicated to fulfilling client needs quickly and efficiently throughout the Southwest Florida market, Naples, FL South to the North in Sarasota and in the Miami / Coral Gables Markets.
Our team boasts extensive experience in residential and commercial site selection, Spec home Building, shopping center sales and leasing, landlord and tenant representation, investment sales. Along with Mike Rivera's Appraisal experience, he offers consultation and valuation for those looking to invest in the west coast of Florida.
With additional expertise in land development, Net leased sales, leasing, Mike Rivera for 29 years in SWFL proudly offers the know-how and connections to the right people to solve any property challenge.
Contact: Mike Rivera
@ CRENaples.com
Contact
Mike Rivera Saggio RealtyContact
Mike Rivera SR
941-229-0888
www.CreNAPLES.com
Mike Rivera SR
941-229-0888
www.CreNAPLES.com
Multimedia
Categories