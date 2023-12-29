Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC to Launch Price Match Program, Empowering Women Through Affordable Fashion

Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is preparing to launch its Price Match Program on January 1, 2024, to make fashion more accessible and empower women through affordable clothing. The program, reflecting the company's commitment to inclusivity and community impact, will see a portion of sales being donated to charity. The organization is encouraging support and engagement through social media and inviting individuals to be part of this transformative initiative.