Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC to Launch Price Match Program, Empowering Women Through Affordable Fashion
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is preparing to launch its Price Match Program on January 1, 2024, to make fashion more accessible and empower women through affordable clothing. The program, reflecting the company's commitment to inclusivity and community impact, will see a portion of sales being donated to charity. The organization is encouraging support and engagement through social media and inviting individuals to be part of this transformative initiative.
Chesterfield, MO, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is set to launch its innovative Price Match Program on January 1, 2024. This pioneering initiative is designed to ensure that all women can express their unique essence through their clothing pieces without being hindered by price constraints. The program reflects the company's unwavering commitment to empowering women and fostering inclusivity within the community. By offering competitive prices, the brand aims to make fashion more accessible and enable its customers to shop without limitations. In line with its dedication to making a difference, a portion of the company's sales will be donated to charity to support those in need. As the company prepares for the launch, all interested parties are encouraged to follow Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC on social media, where the brand will be announcing the big news. Support from the community is instrumental in helping the company create a positive impact and transform the way women experience fashion. For further information and updates, individuals can visit the official website at www.bigsistersisterhood.com and access the brand's social media channels.
About Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC:
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is an online store that first launched in April 2021, with a mission to empower women to channel their unique essence through their clothing choices. The brand aims to create a sisterhood where fashion isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling empowered, making a statement, and leaving a positive mark on the world. Since August 2021, the company has been donating a portion of its sales to charitable causes. Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is committed to keeping fashion experiences affordable, stylish, and tastefully revealing, all without breaking the bank. The brand offers a "Try Before You Buy" service, understanding that finding the perfect fit is essential. The company eagerly looks forward to getting more involved in the local community and establishing further partnerships to create meaningful change.
About Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC:
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is an online store that first launched in April 2021, with a mission to empower women to channel their unique essence through their clothing choices. The brand aims to create a sisterhood where fashion isn’t just about looking good—it’s about feeling empowered, making a statement, and leaving a positive mark on the world. Since August 2021, the company has been donating a portion of its sales to charitable causes. Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLC is committed to keeping fashion experiences affordable, stylish, and tastefully revealing, all without breaking the bank. The brand offers a "Try Before You Buy" service, understanding that finding the perfect fit is essential. The company eagerly looks forward to getting more involved in the local community and establishing further partnerships to create meaningful change.
Contact
Big Sisters/Sisterhood LLCContact
Kalief Francis
888-734-8672
www.bigsistersisterhood.com
Kalief Francis
888-734-8672
www.bigsistersisterhood.com
Categories