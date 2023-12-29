Dallas Responds Expresses Deep Concern Over Senate Bill 4 in Open Letter to Governor Greg Abbott
Dallas Responds, a humanitarian outreach program based in Dallas, Texas, today issued an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott expressing their profound concern regarding the recent approval and impending implementation of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4). The letter, endorsed by the organization’s leaders, underscores the potential constitutional and human rights violations of the new law.
Dallas, TX, December 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dallas Responds, a humanitarian outreach program based in Dallas, Texas, today issued an open letter to Governor Greg Abbott expressing their profound concern regarding the recent approval and impending implementation of Senate Bill 4 (SB 4). The letter, endorsed by the organization’s leaders, underscores the potential constitutional and human rights violations of the new law.
SB 4 authorizes local police to arrest immigrants suspected of crossing the border illegally. Dallas Responds, which actively supports legally entered asylum seekers, argues that this bill induces fear and anxiety among marginalized groups, particularly asylum seekers.
The letter, signed by Pastor Isabel Marquez, Rev. Rachel Griffin, and Almas Muscatwalla, emphasizes that immigration enforcement is a federal matter, as established by Congress. SB 4’s stance on criminalizing border crossing conflicts with federal jurisdiction and undermines the internationally recognized right to seek asylum. The letter argues that this aspect of SB 4 is at odds with foundational human rights principles.
Citing the lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union and the Texas Civil Rights Project, Dallas Responds highlights concerns about the bill's potential to affect Black and Brown communities disproportionately. The letter also points to historical and legal precedents, such as the Supreme Court ruling on Arizona's SB 1070, to demonstrate that immigration enforcement should remain a federal responsibility.
The organization urges Governor Abbott to reconsider the implementation of SB 4, advocating for policies that respect constitutional values, protect human rights, and foster trust within diverse communities. Dallas Responds calls for Texas to lead in creating humane and effective immigration solutions that respect federal authority and individual dignity.
The letter is also copied to Bishop Ruben Saenz, Resident Bishop of the United Methodist Church of North Texas, John Hill, Interim Director of the Board of Church & Society, The United Methodist Church, and Justice for our Neighbors (JFON) North Texas, along with members of the press in Dallas, Texas.
About Dallas Responds Dallas Responds, part of the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, is committed to putting faith into action by serving the Dallas community and beyond. The program embodies the Methodist principles of practicing justice, kindness, and love as taught by John Wesley, the founder of Methodism.
Note to editors: For more information, interviews, or additional comments, please contact Dallas Responds via the Oak Lawn United Methodist Church ministry team at oaklawn@olumc.org or 214-521-5197.
To see the full letter: drive.google.com/file/d/1DVVXhFi4Wl0cLNzgUbxc6810P5P-3OhE/view
Contact: Dallas Responds, Oak Lawn United Methodist Church, 214-521-5197 X108 or oaklawn@olumc.org
Contact
