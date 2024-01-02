Brendan Brown Joins OFFICIAL and Selected as PRODIGY for Los Angeles and New York City Markets

OFFICIAL’s PRODIGY identifies real estate agents on the path to becoming billion-dollar producers. Leading real estate agent Brendan Brown is thrilled to announce that he’s joined the elite team at OFFICIAL, a results-driven real estate firm that specializes in the pinnacle segment of the market. Brendan is joining OFFICIAL as its first bi-coastal PRODIGY for the Los Angeles and New York City markets, of which he is the first to do so.