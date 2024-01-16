2020 Companies Honored as One of the Best Places to Work in 2024, a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner
Based on employee feedback, 2020 Companies has demonstrated exceptional commitment to fostering a positive work environment, offering competitive pay and benefits, providing flexibility, and more. Discover the winners of Glassdoor's Best Places to Work in 2024 and learn what makes 2020 Companies stand out as top employer.
Dallas, TX, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- 2020 Companies has been named a winner of Glassdoor’s 16th annual Employees’ Choice Awards, honoring the Best Places to Work 2024. Unlike other workplace awards, the Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards are based on the input of employees who voluntarily provide anonymous feedback on Glassdoor by completing a company review about their job, work environment, and employer over the past year.
“Our incredible team is the heart and soul of 2020 Companies. The ideas and experiences of our talented team members guide us as we strive to create an inclusive environment where everyone feels valued, supported, and empowered to thrive. By listening closely and providing our people with the tools they need to succeed, we can continue to build a culture that fosters growth, innovation, and excellence,” stated Ross Wissner, Chief Operating Officer. “We are not just flattered but inspired by the passion of our people; it is the very fuel that drives our culture. In 2024, we remain dedicated to a workplace where everyone feels valued, encouraged, and inspired to do their best work. Together, we can positively impact and achieve even greater success,” Wissner added.
“Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor Chief Executive Officer. “The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”
When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to share their opinions on some of the best reasons to work for their employer (pros) and any downsides (cons) and are encouraged to provide advice to management. In addition, employees are asked to rate how satisfied they are with their employer overall and rate their CEO and key workplace attributes, including career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, and work-life balance. Employees are also asked whether they would recommend their employer to a friend and whether they believe their employer’s six-month business outlook is positive or negative or if they have no opinion.
Employees’ Choice Award winners for the Best Places to Work 2024 are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary awards algorithm, and each employer’s rating is determined based on the quantity, quality, and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews submitted by U.S.-based employees between October 18, 2022, and October 16, 2023. During the year-long eligibility period, employers considered for the extensive list must have received at least 75 ratings for each of the nine workplace attributes (overall company rating, career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, diversity and inclusion, senior management, work-life balance, recommend to a friend, and six-month business outlook). The final list is compiled using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, led by its Economic Research Team, and considers the quantity, quality, and consistency of reviews.
For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, please visit: gldr.co/BPTW.
About 2020 Companies
Headquartered in Southlake, TX, 2020 Companies is a dynamic retail sales, merchandising, and experiential marketing agency. Our mission is to deliver innovative turnkey solutions that enhance retail sales, create memorable experiences, develop effective marketing strategies, fulfill merchandising needs, build brand awareness and loyalty, and provide nationwide virtual, online, and in-person training. With a vast network encompassing over 400,000 retail doors across the United States, we proudly collaborate with some of the most renowned global electronics and consumer goods brands.
About Glassdoor
Glassdoor is revolutionizing how people everywhere find jobs and companies they love by providing deeper workplace transparency. Professionals turn to Glassdoor to research ratings, reviews, salaries and more at millions of employers, and to Fishbowl by Glassdoor to engage in candid workplace conversations. Companies use Glassdoor to post jobs and attract talent through employer branding and employee insights products. Glassdoor is a subsidiary of Recruit Holdings, a leading global technology company, and a part of its fast-growing HR Technology business unit. For more information, visit www.glassdoor.com.
