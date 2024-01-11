Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Etobicoke Albion & Finch
Etobicoke, Canada, January 11, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Bhavin and Dhara Parekh owners of Best Brains Etobicoke – Albion & Finch on their upcoming Grand Opening. This will be the company’s first location in Etobicoke, with more locations planned for 2025. Best Brains Etobicoke – Albion & Finch continues to increase the brand’s presence in the greater Toronto area. Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after-school education in Brampton and Mississauga, with 10 locations opened in the area or scheduled to open in 2024.
Mr. Parekh has been looking forward to bringing the brand to Etobicoke after seeing Best Brains’ success in areas like Oakville, Mississauga, and Burlington. “Opening a learning center is a way for me to contribute positively to my community by providing educational opportunities for young minds,” Bhavin says. Like most parents, he has expressed concern about the quality of instruction and individualized attention students are receiving in the GTA school system. “Overcrowded classrooms are hindering personalized learning experiences and individual attention for students.”
The 850 sq. ft. facility is located conveniently on Finch Ave, directly across from the popular Albion Mall. It will provide after school tutoring in Math and English language arts, along with Abacus and multiple Coding courses. Mr. Parekh is eager to bring these courses to students in the Etobicoke area. “Best Brains is the only learning center of its kind where course offering goes beyond just Math & English, and also covers courses in Coding, Abacus, Creative Writing, Public Speaking and more.” Families can expect to see more courses added to Best Brains’ Etobicoke’s schedule in the second half of 2024, just in time for summer.
During the center’s Grand Opening, families will have a chance to tour the center, view samples of the curriculum, and meet with Bhavin and his team to discuss how Best Brains improves the academic performance of its students. Once enrolled, students will attend weekly classes with real teachers recruited from the Etobicoke and surrounding school districts. “Our primary teachers are Kanika Dang & Deepakshi Kalyan. Both teachers are tremendously dedicated and passionate about education. They come to Best Brains following a proven track record in the field of education and are certified by Ontario College of Teachers. Kanika will head our language related programs such as English, Creative Writing, Public Speaking and Deepakshi will head our Math & Science related programs such as Math, Abacus, General Knowledge. With over 6 years of real-world experience in programming and digital marketing with companies like Accenture, Prachi Goradia will head our coding program.”
After watching his own son find success with Best Brains, Mr. Parekh began researching the Best Brains Franchising Program to further his career and deepen his connection to education. “As an individual, I have maintained a personal connection to education throughout my life by obtaining 2 post graduate degrees in science & business, continuously learning, taking courses, attending workshops, and engaging in self-improvement activities. As a parent, I am involved in my child’s educational journey, supporting his learning, advocating for his needs, and often making decisions about is schooling and extracurricular activities.” Beyond the personal connection, Bhavin is confident in the franchising model offered by Best Brains. “Best Brains is a well-recognized brand in education, which means well-defined business model, operational guidelines, and support systems.”
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, and parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Etobicoke – Albion & Finch can improve the academic performance of your child, call (647) 510-9911 or email etobicokealbion@bestbrains.com.
Ankit Pant
847-485-0000
bestbrains.com
