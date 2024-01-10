New Principled Technologies Report Highlights the Network Performance Potential of IPv6 and How a Dell server with a Broadcom NIC Can Maximize Those Gains
In hands-on testing, the first IPv6-only compliant end-to-end solution from Dell and Broadcom offered strong performance, and the Broadcom Offload feature dramatically increased read performance for both IPv6- and IPv4-based networks.
Durham, NC, January 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted a series of tests to investigate the performance of the first IPv6-only compliant end-to-end solution from Dell and Broadcom. PT evaluated performance on both IPv6 and IPv4 networks and looked at the impact of the Broadcom Offload feature.
Testing revealed that organizations could see up to 13% better performance and lower CPU utilization on read workloads by choosing IPv6 over IPv4. Enabling the Broadcom Offload feature in both IPv4 and IPv6 environments significantly improved performance on read workloads and lowered CPU utilization.
According to the report, “Whether your organization is transitioning to IPv6 right away or choosing to delay the shift, [the Broadcom Offload] feature can boost performance on read workloads, which can improve the experience for users, reduce backup windows, and allow databases to load more quickly.”
To learn more about the benefits of IPv6 and the first IPv6-only compliant end-to-end solution from Dell and Broadcom, read the report at: https://facts.pt/2ml5Pbm.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
