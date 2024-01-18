Custom Dental Hosts Its 9th Annual Free Veterans Dental Day
Custom Dental hosted its 9th annual Free Veterans Dental Day where they gave veterans free fillings, extractions, and cleanings to honor those who have served.
Mckinney, TX, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Custom Dental proudly hosted its 9th Annual Free Veterans Dental Day, a tradition dedicated to honoring the local veterans of Bonham and surrounding areas in the DFW metroplex. This annual event aims to show gratitude to the brave men and women who have served the nation by providing them with free dental services.
Complimentary Dental Cleanings, Fillings, and Extractions
On November 17, Custom Dental of Bonham opened its doors to veterans and offered free dental cleanings, extractions, and fillings. Custom Dental’s goal is to give back to the veterans who have made significant sacrifices for freedom. They wish to provide a day when their basic oral health needs can be taken care of without worry.
How to Be a Part of Custom Dental’s Free Veterans Dental Day
Participating in Custom Dental's Free Veterans Dental Day is easy. All Veterans need to do is provide a valid military ID to the front desk. The clinic welcomes veterans on a first come first serve basis. Custom Dental encourages Veterans to arrive early to ensure that they get a place in line to get their needs addressed.
Dentists, Dr. Nigel Kasali, Dr. Bryce Gates, and Dr. Mark Saffold are passionate about ensuring that each veteran is seen on Free Veterans Dental Day and their priorities are taken care of.
Inspired to Give Back to Those Who Served
The Free Veterans Dental Day tradition started in 2015 when the team of Custom Dental of McKinney felt a sense of duty to honor soldiers on Veterans Day.
Dr. Bryce Gates, the owner of Custom Dental of McKinney, comes from a family with strong military connections. His brother Dillon Gates is an active-duty Sergeant First Class, and has previously won the Gold Recruiter Badge and recently won the Meritorious Service Medal. Furthermore, their grandfather proudly served as a World War II veteran in the Navy. Not only is Dr. Gates able to give back to his brother but other veterans all over DFW.
Testimonials From Patients
“I visited them for their Veteran's Day Special and I was floored by the level of professionalism and kindness I received. I haven't visited the dentist in over 6 years until I saw a Facebook post advertising their special. I am usually a very anxious person at the dentist and often require some kind of pharmacological assistance but the staff informed me of everything that was going on and constantly asked if I was ok during all procedures which alleviated my anxiety. Thank you very much for doing this for other veterans and for myself.” - Dante
“I love this dental clinic. I have PTSD and going to the dentist terrifies me. As a veteran at 100% disability, I have Free care at the dental clinic at any VA but I rather pay out of pocket to be seen by professional staff at Custom dental. Besides it’s a very nice clean environment, they treat me with so much care & concern; very attentive to my needs. They constantly reassure me that they will Not hurt me not leave bloody. First time, I went? I even took a friend and I cannot express how my experience surpassed A+. It is truly A+ experience with minimal pain. I love it here and returning for a teeth cleaning.” - Violet
About Custom Dental
With locations in The Colony, Denton, Mckinney, and Bonham, Custom Dental of Texas is dedicated to providing personalized and comprehensive dental care to their local communities. Led by a team of skilled professionals, the clinic offers a wide range of services, from dental cleanings, teeth whitenings and braces, to dental implants and full mouth reconstruction.
Custom Dental’s modern dental practice contains some of the most state-of-the-art technology in the dental industry. From 3D imaging to laser gum disease treatments, Custom Dental is constantly researching the best and latest equipment and information in the dental industry to ensure the best results for their patients.
Custom Dental Cares
The Free Veterans Dental Day is just one of the many ways that Custom Dental chooses to give back. Each Thanksgiving the Custom Dental team buys turkeys before Thanksgiving and hands them out to residents at their local grocery stores. This brings so much joy to the staff and others putting people in a spirit of giving.
Custom Dental also participates in donating toys for Toys For Tots to donate Christmas presents for children who may not receive any. They love to participate in food drives and local community events as well and are constantly striving to become close to their community giving back in any way they can.
Contact Information
For more information about Custom Dental's Free Veterans Dental Day, please contact:
Custom Dental of Bonham
(903) 304-1381
2016 N. Texas State Hwy. 121, Bonham, TX 75418
Contact
Custom DentalContact
Dr. Bryce Gates
(469) 907-1041
Dr. Bryce Gates
(469) 907-1041
