New Principled Technologies Study Highlights the Strong AI Inference Performance of the New HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 Server Powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Gold Processors
In hands-on ResNet-50 image-recognition testing, the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 server handled significantly more samples per second than the generation model, while also delivering lower latency.
Durham, NC, January 12, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Principled Technologies (PT) conducted hands-on testing to compare the AI inference performance of the new HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 server with 4th Generation Intel Xeon Gold processors to that of its predecessor.
PT found that on ResNet-50 image-recognition tests using FP32 precision, the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 delivered 2.86 times the inference performance while reducing latency by 30.1 percent compared to the previous model. According to the report, PT “also tested the HPE ProLiant DL380 Gen11 server at lower precision levels, which place greater demand on CPU resources, and found its performance to be strong with both Int8 and bfloat16 precision levels.” These performance results suggest the Gen11 server “could do more work with a given number of servers or could achieve a fixed amount of inference work using fewer servers, which has the potential to lead to savings.”
To read the report, visit https://facts.pt/Jj5UV9r. To see the infographic, visit https://facts.pt/uF1b16G.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
