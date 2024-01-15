Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Cambridge South
Cambridge, Canada, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Phaneedra and Kalyani Meka on their upcoming Grand Opening for Best Brains Cambridge – South. This will be the company’s first location in the Cambridge area, with more locations planned for the coming year. Best Brains Cambridge - South continues to increase the brand’s presence in the Kitchener area. Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after-school education in Brampton and Mississauga.
“My kids have been going to Best Brains for the past 2 years,” Phaneedra explains. “I am impressed with the curriculum and the homework.” In addition to being a Best Brains parent, Mr. Meka has been a good friend of longtime owner Ramesh Gurugubelli, owner of Best Brains Oakville – North and Oakville – West. Having seen many centers open over the years, he is excited to apply that experience to his own location.
The 1,600 sq. ft. facility is located conveniently off Dundas Road South. It will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Mr. Meka for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Cambridge - South can improve the academic performance of your child, call (519) 865-7525 or email cambridgesouth@bestbrains.com.
