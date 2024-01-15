Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Plainfield North
Plainfield, IL, January 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers continues to grow in the Chicagoland area as Best Brains Plainfield North prepares to open on Friday, January 19. Sujata Bose, owner of Best Brains Naperville (Mall of India) will be expanding her portfolio with this new center, which will be serving the Plainfield and surrounding area.
“After success with my Naperville center, I want to expand the same success to Plainfield and provide a quality education to the kids who are without a Best Brains center nearby,” says Ms. Bose. She began her journey with Best Brains in 2022, purchasing the Mall of India location from its former owners. Under her management, the location increased its student count by more than double within 1 year of operation. “My father and mother-in-law are in teaching, and my sister-in-law is a corporate trainer. I believe I got great exposure from them; I saw them how they teach and help the community grow.” Local parents have come to trust Sujata and her team to guide their children to success. “Looking at this last school year, 21 of my students got selected for accelerated math program and 8 students got selected for the Project Arrow program, and the list keeps growing! This is the most rewarding part of what we do.”
Best Brains opened its first learning centers in the Chicago suburbs over a decade ago, with its original Schaumburg and Naperville locations still in operation. Best Brains is a trusted brand in Naperville, with 4 locations currently operating. Best Brains Plainfield will expand the brand further in the surrounding cities, with Aurora, Bolingbrook, and St. Charles available for further development. “Bet Brains is a brand that helps to solidify the community and strengthen our future generations by spreading awareness of education,” Ms. Bose explains.
Classes will be available in-person at the center on Wednesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Development Specialist Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Plainfield – North can improve the academic performance of your child, call (630) 685-0000 or email plainfieldnorth@bestbrains.com.
