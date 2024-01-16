JFC & Associates Proudly Announces Michael Nutt as IBM Champion for 2024
Michael Nutt, Director of Business Development at JFC & Associates, named IBM Champion for 2024, recognizing his contributions to IBM MAXIMO. A testament to his innovation and leadership in technology. www.jfc-associates.com
St. Petersburg, FL, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JFC & Associates, a leading Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) professional service and solutions firm (www.jfc-associates.com), is thrilled to announce that Michael Nutt, Director of Business Development, has been honored as an IBM Champion for 2024. This prestigious recognition underscores his outstanding contributions to IBM MAXIMO, the IBM MAXIMO User Groups and the Northeast MAXIMO User Group.
The IBM Champion designation is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, advocacy, and leadership within the IBM technology community. Michael Nutt's dedication and commitment to advancing the Maximo community have earned him this esteemed title.
"We are immensely proud to have Michael Nutt as a vital part of the JFC & Associates team," said John Connell, CEO and of JFC & Associates. "His recognition as an IBM Champion for 2024 highlights his dedication to innovation and knowledge sharing within the EAM business community. Michael's contributions have not only enriched our company but have also played a significant role in the growth of IBM MAXIMO and the User Group community."
As an IBM Champion, Michael Nutt will continue to collaborate with IBM and contribute his expertise to the technology community throughout the year. This recognition reflects his commitment to excellence and his ongoing efforts to drive technology and innovation in the industry.
For more information about JFC & Associates, please visit www.jfc-associates.com.
For additional information about the IBM MAXIMO User Groups and the Northeast MAXIMO User Group, please visit https://maximogroups.org and https://nemugs.com.
IBM® and Maximo® are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation.
The IBM Champion designation is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated exceptional expertise, advocacy, and leadership within the IBM technology community. Michael Nutt's dedication and commitment to advancing the Maximo community have earned him this esteemed title.
"We are immensely proud to have Michael Nutt as a vital part of the JFC & Associates team," said John Connell, CEO and of JFC & Associates. "His recognition as an IBM Champion for 2024 highlights his dedication to innovation and knowledge sharing within the EAM business community. Michael's contributions have not only enriched our company but have also played a significant role in the growth of IBM MAXIMO and the User Group community."
As an IBM Champion, Michael Nutt will continue to collaborate with IBM and contribute his expertise to the technology community throughout the year. This recognition reflects his commitment to excellence and his ongoing efforts to drive technology and innovation in the industry.
For more information about JFC & Associates, please visit www.jfc-associates.com.
For additional information about the IBM MAXIMO User Groups and the Northeast MAXIMO User Group, please visit https://maximogroups.org and https://nemugs.com.
IBM® and Maximo® are registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation.
Contact
JFC & AssociatesContact
John Connell
727.258.5404
http://jfc-associates.com/
John Connell
727.258.5404
http://jfc-associates.com/
Categories