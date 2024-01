Resource Royalty Announces the Closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC

Dallas, TX, January 16, 2024 --( PR.com )-- Resource Royalty, LLC is a private energy investment company, headquartered in Dallas, TX.Resource Royalty is proud to announce the closing of Resource Royalty XX, LLC. A $9.5mm offering which consists of 17 properties, 24 producing wells, 25 uncompleted wells and 5 permits.The offering covers 19,840 gross acres and spans across 5 counties in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma.Please contact Brian Sone at bsone@resourceroyaltyllc.com for information.