Mon Ethos Pro Support Announces Opportunity for Network Engineer & IT Specialist in the Virgin Islands
Mon Ethos Pro Support is a leading digital service contractor in the Virgin Islands, is pleased to announce a job opening for a Network Engineer & IT Specialist. This position is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to providing innovative solutions in digital investigations and network infrastructure.
St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, January 16, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mon Ethos Pro Support, a renowned digital service contractor for the Virgin Islands Government and local businesses, is actively seeking a talented Network Engineer & IT Specialist to join their team at YHACT Haven Grande. This position is pivotal in supporting MEPS's commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions and investigations.
As an integral part of the Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) team, the successful candidate will be responsible for designing, deploying, and maintaining efficient and secure network systems. This includes managing LAN, WLAN, and WAN networks, ensuring system reliability, and implementing robust security measures. The role demands a proactive approach to network management, disaster recovery, and vendor relationships, ensuring that MEPSVI maintains its leading edge in digital services.
"MEPSVI is at the forefront of digital innovation in the Virgin Islands, and we are excited to add a skilled Network Engineer & IT Specialist to our team. This role is not just about maintaining systems; it's about driving forward our digital capabilities and supporting the diverse needs of the Virgin Islands Government and local businesses," said David Whitaker, President, Mon Ethos Pro Support.
Candidates should possess a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field, coupled with proven experience in a similar role. Proficiency in network protocols, MAC systems, web servers, DVRs, NVRs, and computer building is essential. Strong problem-solving skills, the ability to work under pressure, and excellent communication are key to this role.
Mon Ethos Pro Support is committed to upholding the highest standards of fair labor practices and creating an inclusive workplace. Our hiring decisions are based on qualifications, merit, and business needs, without regard to race, color, religion, gender, or any other protected status.
Interested candidates can learn more and apply through the Virgin Islands Department of Labor website at https://www.vidol.gov or via email at me@mepsvi.com.
Contact
MEPSVIContact
Luana Wheatley
(202) 780-4011
www.mepsvi.com
