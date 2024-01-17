Announcing the Proteus WeldSaver™ 6 with eVac™ Coolant Retraction Module for Automotive Robotic Welding
Proteus Industries Inc., the leading provider of water-control devices for automotive robotic welding applications, has released the eVac™ Coolant Retraction Module for its WeldSaver™ 6 product line.
Mt. View, CA, January 17, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The eVac Coolant Retraction Module adds a new level of control to Proteus' proven WeldSaver 6 flow control and leak detection device. Through its proprietary technology, the eVac will continuously evacuate the weld gun cooling circuit during a cap change operation or cap loss incident. This is a vast improvement over competing cylinder drawback units that can only pull back a limited amount of water from the circuit. For over 25 years, the Proteus WeldSaver has set the standard as automotive welding's leading water-control device for rapidly and reliably detecting changes in flow continuity created by a slow leak, cap loss, hose burst, or other catastrophic event. The addition of the eVac Coolant Retraction Module makes it ideal for pairing with automated cap changers by continuously retracting water from the cooling circuit to prevent coolant dumps on expensive equipment and well cell floors.
Intelligent Leak Detection
The proprietary leak detection algorithm of the WeldSaver 6 with eVac rapidly identifies flow velocity changes, which differentiate true leaks from pressure-, temperature-, and motion-induced effects, identifying a leak condition within 0.3 seconds. In the event of a cap loss or other leak, the WeldSaver immediately signals a state change to stop the welding process, while simultaneously closing an attached shutoff valve and continuously retracting water from the cooling circuit.
According to Mark Nicewonger, Proteus Industries CTO and the inventor of the WeldSaver and the eVac, "The WeldSaver 6 with eVac Coolant Retraction Module marks another milestone in Proteus Industries' innovation and support of our Automotive Robotic Welding Customers. It can pay for itself in one use by reducing scrap welds, cutting cell downtime, and providing protection to expensive cap-changing and other weld cell equipment. We are excited to offer this enhanced capability to our existing, and new, customers around the world".
For more information about Proteus Industries, Inc., please visit proteusind.com.
About Proteus Industries
Proteus Industries Inc. is a private, ISO 9001:2015-certified company headquartered in Mountain View, CA, with a design facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. It was founded in 1978 by Jon Heiner and is a leading manufacturer of liquid flow switches, meters, sensors, and control systems for the semiconductor, medical, automotive, and industrial markets.
