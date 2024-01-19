Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Scarborough - Town Centre
Scarborough, Canada, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers wishes to congratulate Rajesh Naidu a on their upcoming Grand Opening for Best Brains Scarborough Town Centre. This will be the company’s first location in the Scarborough area, with more locations planned for the coming year. Best Brains Scarborough continues to increase the brand’s presence in the East Toronto area. Best Brains has a large presence in west Toronto, with the brand being a popular choice for after-school education in Brampton and Mississauga.
The owner and center director Rajesh Naidu has been involved with Best Brains for several years, as a close friend of multi-unit owner Satish Mamidipaka. Mr. Mamidipaka has partnered with Mr. Naidu to help realize his dream of franchise ownership. “In 2023, we instituted a program to help our multi-unit owners expand their portfolios while also bringing new franchisees into the system,” explains Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith. “By partnering with an existing franchisee, new owners can join our network with confidence and a mentor to help provide invaluable insight. Meanwhile, the current franchisees gain a partner with the most up-to-date training, which they can apply to their original centers. It’s been a great gateway for expansion.”
Best Brains Scarbrough Town Centre is a 1,100 sq. ft. facility located near the popular mall of the same name, in the heart of Scarborough. It will provide instruction in Math and English, along with Coding and Abacus with a qualified staff selected by Mr. Meka for their experience and effectiveness in teaching children. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Tuesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding, and Abacus programs to study weekly. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Curriculum Lead Rachel Edens. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Scarbrough Town Centre can improve the academic performance of your child, call (437) 830-2345 or email scarboroughtowncentre@bestbrains.com.
