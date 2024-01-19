Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Aubrey South
Aubrey, TX, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers network of DFW area locations continues to expand as Best Brains Aubrey – South prepares to open on Friday, January 19. Co-owners Chandu Maganti and Anu Nalajala have been working diligently for many months to prepare the company’s first Aubrey center to accept new students.
Best Brains is well established in Texas, with nearly 40 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio open or preparing to open, and many more in active development. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has turned their attention to up-and-coming areas like Aubrey, Argyle, and Anna and these cities swell with new families seeking great after-school education for their children.
The 2,000 square foot facility is located conveniently on US-380 and will serve Aubrey and the surrounding neighborhoods. The center has ample space to host a variety of programs for students and become a community hub for families who prioritize education. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Monday and Wednesday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power. Chandu and Anu also plan on expanding on the core programs of Best Brains by offering a homework help program, so that students can come to the center multiple times per week and receive supervision from teachers while completing their school homework assignments, leaving the rest of the evening free for family bonding or other fun activities.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Southlake can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 731-0000 or email aubreysouth@bestbrains.com.
