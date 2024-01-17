Abba Platforms Inc. to Launch Abba Digital Banking for Over 500 Million Unbanked People All Over Africa

Currently available for Android on Google Play, Abba Wallet is Africa's fastest growing peer-to-peer mobile payment and digital wallet platform providing rapid payments for contactless in-app, online, and offline purchases on mobile devices, allowing users to send and receive money, pay or get paid in real-time using a variety of secured tools as well as crowdfund and crowdraise money for any urgent needs.