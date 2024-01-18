Principled Technologies Reveals Performance Advantages for Users Who Choose HP ZBook G10 Mobile Workstations
Principled Technologies compared processing performance on HP ZBook Firefly G10, HP ZBook Power G10, and HP ZBook Fury G10 mobile workstations powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors.
Durham, NC, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- With today’s hybrid work environments taking center stage, investing in a great mobile workstation can empower users of all kinds. However, the mobile workstation that’s right for one person may not be such a good fit for someone else. Principled Technologies (PT) just concluded performance testing on three newly released HP ZBook G10 mobile workstations: the HP ZBook Firefly G10, the HP ZBook Power G10, and the HP ZBook Fury G10. In this study, PT found that these mobile workstations powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors offer strong processing performance for all kinds of users.
The report notes, “For example, the 14-inch HP ZBook Firefly G10 with an Intel Core i7-1370P processor we tested might be a solid choice for a user who’s ready to explore something more powerful than a typical business laptop. The HP ZBook Power G10 with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, on the other hand, is a better fit for creative and technical professionals who want a little more zip in their daily routine. And, the 16-inch HP ZBook Fury G10 with an Intel Core i9-13950HX processor we tested could be just what data scientists, analysts, and creative professionals need to speed through their resource- intensive workloads. Investing in the right HP ZBook mobile workstation could result in less waiting, more concentrated focus, and a boost in productivity for everybody.”
To learn more about the HP ZBook G10 mobile workstations PT tested or dive into the testing results, read the report at https://facts.pt/aN635Ie or check out the infographic at https://facts.pt/9nk2n3E.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
