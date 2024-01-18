New Principled Technologies Report Highlights Manageability Benefits of a Dell PowerEdge MX Server Environment with OpenManage Enterprise & OpenManage Enterprise Modular
In hands-on testing, a Dell PowerEdge MX server using OpenManage Enterprise and OpenManage Enterprise Modular saved time, reduced the likelihood of error, and eliminated the need for manual admin intervention during overnight firmware updates.
Durham, NC, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In a new report, Principled Technologies (PT) tested the ease of several manageability tasks on two environments: a Dell PowerEdge MX environment using OpenManage Enterprise and OpenManage Enterprise Modular and a Cisco UCS X-series environment using Cisco Intersight.
Testing revealed that organizations using the Dell environment could make VLAN changes in 40% less time and with 33% fewer steps, which can reduce the likelihood of error. Additionally, the ability to schedule firmware updates with the Dell PowerEdge MX server eliminates the need for admin intervention during overnight firmware update windows.
According to the report, “Saving time on routine tasks frees administrators to pursue innovation, and being able to avoid middle-of-the-night duties helps companies provide a better work experience for admins. Together, these advantages help make Dell PowerEdge MX servers a good candidate for companies considering upgrading the older Cisco UCS servers in their data centers.”
To learn more, read the report at https://facts.pt/JL6p13H and view the infographic at https://facts.pt/Y8bLd92.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
