Loot Rentals Announces Special Wedding Giveaway to Celebrate Thirteenth Anniversary
Texas’ Premier Boutique Furniture + Decor Rental Provider Giving Away a Wedding to One Lucky In-Love Couple – in Honor of the Company’s Thirteenth Anniversary
Fort Worth, TX, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Loot Rentals, a premier boutique furniture and decor rental provider in Texas, is commemorating its thirteenth anniversary with a unique wedding giveaway. Established in 2011 by sisters-in-law Rhoda Brimberry and Anna Crelia, Loot Rentals has become synonymous with exquisite event rentals, known for its distinctive "Loot Look."
To mark this milestone, Loot Rentals is offering a remarkable gift to a deserving couple in celebration of love. On Valentine's Day, one lucky pair will receive a complimentary, all-inclusive wedding for up to 100 guests at The Union House on Saturday, August 17, 2024.
Unlike previous years' Free Love events, Loot Rentals is elevating the experience by collaborating with Maxwell + Gray, industry leaders with over a decade of planning and design expertise. The wedding package, valued at over $70,000, includes a stunning venue, comprehensive planning and design services, curated event rentals, a Louvienne wedding gown, skincare services, catering and bar services, photography, videography, professional hair and makeup services, and more.
Couples interested in this unique opportunity can share their love stories on Loot's giveaway page (https://lootrentals.com/occasions/free-love-contest-and-giveaway/) before the January 26 deadline. Three deserving couples will be selected, and voting will be opened to Loot's Instagram community on January 27, with the winner revealed on Valentine's Day via Loot's Instagram account.
For additional details about the Free Love Giveaway and the vendors supporting this initiative, please visit Loot’s Free Love giveaway page: (https://lootrentals.com/occasions/free-love-contest-and-giveaway/). To get a glimpse of previous Free Love events, explore the 2023 Free Love blog entry on Loot Rentals' website: www.lootrentals.com.
About Loot Rentals:
Established in 2011 in Austin, TX, Loot Rentals is a creative force founded by sisters-in-law Rhoda Brimberry and Anna Crelia. Bridging the gap between vintage and contemporary, Loot Rentals is known for its thoughtfully curated collection of event rentals. With locations in Austin and Ft. Worth, Loot Rentals has earned acclaim for delivering good vibes and unforgettable experiences at various events. Explore their collection at www.lootrentals.com.
Connect with Loot Rentals on Social Media:
Instagram: @lootrentals
Facebook: Loot Rentals
Pinterest: @lootvintage
To mark this milestone, Loot Rentals is offering a remarkable gift to a deserving couple in celebration of love. On Valentine's Day, one lucky pair will receive a complimentary, all-inclusive wedding for up to 100 guests at The Union House on Saturday, August 17, 2024.
Unlike previous years' Free Love events, Loot Rentals is elevating the experience by collaborating with Maxwell + Gray, industry leaders with over a decade of planning and design expertise. The wedding package, valued at over $70,000, includes a stunning venue, comprehensive planning and design services, curated event rentals, a Louvienne wedding gown, skincare services, catering and bar services, photography, videography, professional hair and makeup services, and more.
Couples interested in this unique opportunity can share their love stories on Loot's giveaway page (https://lootrentals.com/occasions/free-love-contest-and-giveaway/) before the January 26 deadline. Three deserving couples will be selected, and voting will be opened to Loot's Instagram community on January 27, with the winner revealed on Valentine's Day via Loot's Instagram account.
For additional details about the Free Love Giveaway and the vendors supporting this initiative, please visit Loot’s Free Love giveaway page: (https://lootrentals.com/occasions/free-love-contest-and-giveaway/). To get a glimpse of previous Free Love events, explore the 2023 Free Love blog entry on Loot Rentals' website: www.lootrentals.com.
About Loot Rentals:
Established in 2011 in Austin, TX, Loot Rentals is a creative force founded by sisters-in-law Rhoda Brimberry and Anna Crelia. Bridging the gap between vintage and contemporary, Loot Rentals is known for its thoughtfully curated collection of event rentals. With locations in Austin and Ft. Worth, Loot Rentals has earned acclaim for delivering good vibes and unforgettable experiences at various events. Explore their collection at www.lootrentals.com.
Connect with Loot Rentals on Social Media:
Instagram: @lootrentals
Facebook: Loot Rentals
Pinterest: @lootvintage
Contact
Loot RentalsContact
Anna Crelia
512-576-9325
lootrentals.com/
Anna Crelia
512-576-9325
lootrentals.com/
Multimedia
Categories