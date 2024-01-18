Sallop Insurance Inc. Announces the Promotion of Kara Reynolds to Assistant Vice President
Boston, MA, January 18, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sallop Insurance Inc. a premier insurance brokerage firm in Boston MA, celebrating its 75th anniversary year in business serving the Healthcare Industry, is pleased to announce that Kara Reynolds has been promoted to Assistant Vice President.
Kara began her career at Sallop 17 years ago as a commercial lines account representative. Over the years, Kara has been dedicated to the service needs of her clients in the Aging Services industry working her way up to Account Executive. She has an extensive portfolio of clients in Massachusetts who are operators of Nursing Homes, Assisted Living communities and Home Care operators. Her clients rely on her for assistance with insurance placement and risk management advice in the areas of property and casualty insurance including healthcare malpractice, management liability and cyber liability.
Completing the team for the Aging Services practice at Sallop Insurance, Kara has recently been joined by Hillary Desir, Matthew Pelrine CLCS and Donna Murphy AAI CLCS as Account Executives. Hillary, Matt and Donna have each spent over a decade in the insurance industry with a healthcare focus including Aging Services, Physician Practices and both for-profit and non-profit operations.
Elizabeth Finn Elder, CPCU
617-488-6613
www.sallop.com
Managing Director
25 New Chardon Street
Boston, MA 02114
