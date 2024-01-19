New ez1095 ACA Software: Simplify 1095 & 1094 Filing for Federal and California State
Los Angeles, CA, January 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Halfpricesoft.com announces the launch of the latest version of ez1095 ACA Software, designed to streamline the filing of 1095 and 1094 forms for the 2024 tax season. This innovative software solution provides enhanced features for both federal and California state compliance, making it an essential tool for businesses and tax professionals.
"ez1095 ACA Software is designed to take the stress out of ACA form filing," said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com. "Our goal is to provide a reliable and cost-effective solution that caters to the evolving needs of businesses and tax professionals nationwide."
The new ez1095 software simplifies the complex process of ACA form filing. With its user-friendly interface and powerful functionalities, users can effortlessly manage their 1095C, 1094C, 1095B, and 1094B forms. The software supports paper printing, PDF printing, and e-filing, offering flexibility and convenience to meet diverse filing needs.
Ez1095 ACA software is compatible with Windows 11, 10, 8, 7, Vista and Windows servers. Customers can run this desktop ACA software offline to protect employee data. New clients are welcome to try the free trial version with no obligation and no cost at https://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/form-1095-software-free-download.asp
Features include but are not limited to the following:
- Support unlimited companies.
- Support unlimited number of recipients.
- Fast data import feature
- Print ACA forms 1095 and 1094 on blank paper with inkjet or laser printer.
- Print unlimited number of 1095 and 1094 forms.
- Print Form 1095 C: Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Insurance
- Print Form 1094 C: Transmittal of Employer-Provided Health Insurance Offer and Coverage Information Returns
- Print Form 1095-B: Health Coverage
- Print Form 1094-B: Transmittal of Health Coverage Information Return
- Print recipient copies in PDF format.
- Efile is available for $395 for faster filing options
For more information and to start a free trial, visit:
http://www.halfpricesoft.com/aca-1095/aca-1095-software.asp
Contact
Casey Yang
502-259-0936
https://www.halfpricesoft.com
