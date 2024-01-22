7C Agency Salvation Army Coat Drive
The 7C Agency team came together to donate new and used winter garments to their local Salvation Army.
East Brunswick, NJ, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- In the spirit of giving, 7C Agency - a local marketing firm- is thrilled to announce its annual Salvation Army Coat Drive. The drive is a heartfelt initiative aimed at spreading warmth to those in need within the community. Join the team in making a positive impact by donating gently used or new coats, ensuring that everyone can face the cold with dignity and comfort.
The local East Brunswick Salvation Army branch has many ways people can support the community. They host care programs, summer camps, community assistance programs, and more. More seasonal programs include Thanksgiving catering, Angel Tree/Adopt-a-Family registries, and of course their well-known clothing donations. With the international and local popularity of The Salvation Army being a major source of clothing for the homeless and needy, the 7C Agency team collected and donated 3 storage bags of new and used coats to their local Salvation Army drop-off. The team gave out items to their employees as well to make sure everyone was taken care of.
7C Agency’s team is proud to continue their philanthropic efforts to aid their fellow New Jersey residents. In addition to coat drives, The Salvation Army feeds an average of 156,000 every single day in the U.S. More specifically, volunteers and staff all came together at The Salvation Army Kearny Corps to provide toys, food, and clothing to 180 families and 270 children. “Seeing people struggle to stay warm in the frigid Jersey winters makes me realize what most take for granted. With our annual coat drive it’s nice to know that we can make people more comfortable during these winter months,” stated Raymond Merendino, Director of Operations at 7C Agency.
The annual coat drive is the second philanthropy event 7C Agency has had the opportunity to participate in this season. The team is looking forward to continuing to contribute to the community. You can visit their website https://the7cagency.com/ to read more about their charity and philanthropic events. To learn more about the Salvation Army, visit their website at https://www.salvationarmyusa.org/usn/
