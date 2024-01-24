Family-Owned Boone Labs and Melk Cannabis Unite to Elevate Michigan's Cannabis Culture
Buchanan, MI, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Boone Labs, a distinguished family-owned and operated cannabis processing facility in Michigan, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Melk Cannabis, a premium solventless brand celebrated for its commitment to excellence and vibrant contributions to the cannabis community. This collaboration marks a significant milestone as these two family-rooted companies join forces to introduce an elevated standard of quality, variety, and innovation to Michigan's regulated cannabis market.
Nestled in Buchanan, Michigan, Boone Labs proudly represents industry-leading brands such as Kush Masters and Elevated Lakes. The partnership with Melk Cannabis, led by Nick Young, a seasoned 10-year veteran in the cannabis industry and Marketing Professor at Western Michigan University, is excitable when describing the fusion of education, expertise, craftsmanship, and a shared commitment to delivering premium, fun cannabis products that resonate with consumers.
About Boone Labs:
Boone Labs, as a family-owned and operated cannabis processing facility, has been a trailblazer in Michigan's cannabis industry, consistently pushing the boundaries of quality and innovation. Serving as the exclusive distributor for Kush Masters and Elevated Lakes, Boone Labs is widely acknowledged for its unwavering dedication to providing a diverse range of top-tier products, including live rosin, solventless cartridges, and distillate cartridges.
www.boonelabs.com
About Melk Cannabis:
Under the visionary leadership of Nick Young, Melk Cannabis has not only earned a stellar reputation for its premium solventless products but has also brought a touch of fun with its innovative milk carton packaging concept and mind-bending consumption experiences. With a focus on quality, craftsmanship, and a profound understanding of consumer preferences, Melk Cannabis has emerged as a sought-after brand in Michigan's cannabis market.
www.melkcannabis.com
The Power of Collaboration:
This strategic partnership amalgamates Boone Labs' manufacturing prowess with Melk Cannabis' expertise in solventless cannabis products. Retailers and consumers alike can anticipate an expanded offering of high-quality, solventless options that embody the combined excellence of Boone Labs, Kush Masters, Elevated Lakes, and Melk Cannabis.
Optimism for the Future:
Founder of Melk Cannabis, Nick Young, expresses enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership amplifies our commitment to delivering good times and solventless experiences. Together with Boone Labs, we are poised to set new community standards in Michigan's cannabis market."
Boone Labs echoes this sentiment, with Max Boone, Director of Sales and Partnerships at Boone Labs, stating, "We are thrilled to join forces with Melk Cannabis. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to elevate the cannabis experience for Michiganders by offering the finest solventless products available."
Boone and Melk have been producing a solventless concentrate batch which has passed state testing, cured, and ready for immediate distribution.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Max Boone
Director of Sales & Partnerships
Boone Labs
Max@boonelabs.com
(630) 453-3378
