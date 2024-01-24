Victoria L. Clarke-Payton Recognized as an Honored Member by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Bonita Springs, FL, January 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Victoria L. Clarke-Payton of Bonita Springs, Florida has been recognized by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of real estate.
About Victoria L. Clarke-Payton
Victoria L. Clarke-Payton is a Realtor with Coldwell Banker Realty. With over 10 years of experience, she works with buyers and sellers and specializes in luxury properties and new construction in the Naples, Florida area. Clarke-Payton is known for her full-service approach, ethics, experience, and expertise and works with many high-net-worth individuals.
Born and raised in London, England, Victoria earned a B.A. in Fine Arts Valuation from Southampton University and began her career in real estate with a large commercial real estate development firm in London. Then, after a brief stint working in design for the fashion house Burberry, Victoria moved to Naples, Florida where she worked for a property appraiser. The on-the-job education in valuing residential real estate, single-family homes, and condominiums gave her the skill set to move on to become a successful realtor.
“I love art and interior design,” said Clarke-Payton. “After working for a property appraiser, I realized I had ample experience to not only value a property and converse on its attributes, but to sell the dream too.”
Victoria started selling real estate at Premier Sotheby’s before moving on to Premiere Plus Realty, where she successfully sold multi-million-dollar luxury homes in the surrounding Naples communities. In 2017, she was invited to launch the Dawn McKenna Group in Naples, FL. In 2024, Victoria embarked on a new solo real estate venture. She is a member of the ILA, International Luxury Alliance, has received numerous accolades from Coldwell Banker, and sits on the board of the Naples Branch of The English-Speaking Union. She is an animal advocate working alongside local rescue organizations to assist re-homing and fundraising.
In her spare time, Victoria enjoys cooking, walking her two dogs, Ziggy and Cassie, golf, hiking, fishing, equestrian sports, boating, and traveling.
For further information, contact: vcpaytonproperties@gmail.com
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
