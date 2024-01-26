Welcome to the Best Brains Family - Allen-East
Allen, TX, January 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Best Brains Learning Centers network of DFW area locations further expands as Best Brains Allen – East prepares to open on Friday, February 2. Co-owners Mia Chen and Nate Gao have been working with the Franchise Success team for over a year to make their dream of learning center ownership a reality and are ready to begin offering high quality after school programs to students in the Allen area.
Best Brains is well established in Texas, with nearly 40 centers across the state in Dallas, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio open or preparing to open, and many more in active development. As demand for after school tutoring expands, the franchising teams has turned their attention to up-and-coming areas like Aubrey, Argyle, and Anna and these cities swell with new families seeking great after-school education for their children. The original Best Brains Allen location began teaching classes in Math, English, and more in 2018. 5 years later, the company continues to grow to meet the demand for after school tutoring.
The spacious facility is located conveniently near the corner of Stacy Rd and Angel Parkways The center has ample space to host a variety of programs for students and become a community hub for families who prioritize education. Classes will be available in-person at the center on Wednesday and Thursday evenings as well as Saturday mornings. Students will be able to choose from Math, English, Coding and Abacus programs taught by qualified instructors. “All of our new locations feature our Coding program, which we launched in November 2021,” says Franchise Success Manager Elanor Smith. “Having Coding classes available from Day 1 at our newest centers draws lots of interest from parents who are looking for engaging programs that also strengthen classroom skills, which our program was designed to do.” Another unique program to Best Brains, Abacus, is also designed to be both fun and enriching, by utilizing right brain thinking to help strengthen students’ overall brain power. Mia and Nate also plan on expanding on the core programs of Best Brains by offering a homework help program, so that students can come to the center multiple times per week and receive supervision from teachers while completing their school homework assignments, leaving the rest of the evening free for family bonding or other fun activities.
Best Brains Learning Centers provide enrichment to students ages 3-14 which is available across the US and Canada. They are best known for offering one-on-one student interaction from certified teachers in a safe classroom environment or virtually in small, online classrooms. Their non-repetitive curriculum model and qualified, motivated staff leads to high student engagement and excitement, as well as parent satisfaction.
If you would like to know how Best Brains Southlake can improve the academic performance of your child, call (469) 573-0000 or email alleneast@bestbrains.com.
