Hollywood Burger Celebrates Eight-Year Anniversary with Free Burgers for Fans

Celebrating its eight-year anniversary, Hollywood Burger offers free burgers to the first 100 visitors at its flagship (6250 Hollywood Blvd) and new location (8807 Santa Monica Blvd) on January 29, 2024, starting 11 am. Say "Happy Burgerversary" for your free burger. One per customer, no purchase needed.