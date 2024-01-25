Hollywood Burger Celebrates Eight-Year Anniversary with Free Burgers for Fans
Celebrating its eight-year anniversary, Hollywood Burger offers free burgers to the first 100 visitors at its flagship (6250 Hollywood Blvd) and new location (8807 Santa Monica Blvd) on January 29, 2024, starting 11 am. Say "Happy Burgerversary" for your free burger. One per customer, no purchase needed.
Hollywood, CA, January 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Hollywood Burger, the iconic fast casual restaurant chain renowned for its Hollywood vibe and exceptional food (the “Company” or “Hollywood Burger”), is thrilled to announce its eight-year anniversary since opening its flagship U.S. location at 6250 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA.
To mark this significant milestone, Hollywood Burger is giving back to its loyal customers with an exciting offer. On Monday, January 29, 2024, starting at 11 am, the first 100 people to visit the Company’s flagship location at 6250 Hollywood Blvd. or its newest location at 8807 Santa Monica Blvd, and say the password “Happy Burgerversary” will receive a free burger. No purchase is necessary to enjoy this offer, and it is limited to one free burger per customer.
Kevin Shea, President of Hollywood Burger, expressed his excitement, “We’re overjoyed to celebrate eight incredible years at Hollywood Burger. This milestone is not just about our growth as a company, but it’s also a celebration of our community and loyal customers who have been with us since day one. We want to give back to the people who have supported us, and what better way to do that than with what we do best – serving up delicious burgers!”
This anniversary event not only celebrates the success of Hollywood Burger but also the brand's commitment to providing a unique dining experience that captures the essence of Hollywood. The company invites everyone to join in the celebration and enjoy a taste of Hollywood with their free burger offer.
About Hollywood Burger:
Hollywood Burger (hollywood-burger.com) is a Hollywood-themed, fresh and made-to-order fast casual restaurant in Los Angeles, CA. With its extensive menu featuring a variety of delectable options, Hollywood Burger attracts patrons from all corners of the city. From signature gourmet-style burgers to vegetarian-friendly choices, Hollywood Burger ensures there's something to please every palate. The restaurant's warm and welcoming Hollywood vibe, coupled with its commitment to high-quality ingredients, has made it a go-to destination for food enthusiasts.
Contact
Kevin Shea
(323) 917-1234
hollywood-burger.com
